Attorney General Letitia James opposes Trump's bond deal





The New York attorney general's office on Thursday objected to a $175 million bond that Donald J. Trump recently posted in his civil fraud case, questioning the qualifications of the California company that provided it .

The dispute stems from a $454 million judgment Mr. Trump faces in the case brought by the attorney general's office against the former president and his family business. Attorney General Letitia James accused Mr. Trump of fraudulently inflating his net worth, leading to a months-long trial last year that ended with the imposition of a huge penalty by a judge.

Mr. Trump had to secure the bond as financial security while he appeals the sanction, or else open himself up to the possibility that Ms. James would collect it. Without bail, she could have frozen her bank accounts and begun the complicated process of trying to seize some of her New York properties.

Mr. Trump appeared to stave off that calamity on Monday when he posted the $175 million bond from California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company. Although he was initially required to secure bond for the entire $454 million judgment, an appeals court recently gave him a break, allowing him to post the smaller bond.

By posting the bond, which is a legal document and not an actual transfer of money, Knight is essentially promising the New York court system that he will cover $175 million of the judgment against Mr. Trump if he loses his appeal and does not don't pay. In exchange, Mr. Trump pays Knight a fee and promises him a large sum of cash as collateral.

But today Ms. James is raising questions that could jeopardize the deal with Knight, which is owned by Don Hankey, a billionaire who made his fortune through subprime lending. And the judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, tentatively set a hearing for April 22 to discuss bond.

In a court filing Thursday, Ms. James noted that Knight was not registered to issue appeal bonds in New York, and so she demanded that the company or Mr. Trump's lawyers file documents justifying the deposit within 10 days. Ms. James seeks to clarify whether Knight, who had never posted a similar court bond before helping Mr. Trump, is financially capable of meeting his obligation to pay the $175 million if Mr. Trump defaults.

Even if Knight doesn't have the funds itself, the company should be able to leverage the guarantee promised by Mr. Trump.

In an interview this week, Mr. Hankey said Mr. Trump had pledged $175 million in cash as collateral, managed by a brokerage firm. In the meantime, Mr. Trump is able to earn interest on that money.

In a statement released Thursday, Mr. Trump's lawyer, Christopher M. Kise, criticized Ms. James, calling her case a baseless and vindictive political crusade and her objections to bail an attempt to stir up a public feud equally baseless in a context of political conflict. desperate effort to regain relevance.

Mr. Hankey and Amit Shah, chief executive of Knight Insurance Group, the parent company of Knight Specialty Insurance Company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Mr. Shah told CBS News that Knight had the authority to issue the bond through the Excess Line Association of New York, a nonprofit organization established by the state of New York that serves as facilitator between brokers and regulators.

In the earlier interview, Mr. Hankey said he had contacted representatives of Mr. Trump after a New York judge in February imposed a $454 million judgment in the civil fraud case of the former president and offered to help him post bail. Mr. Hankey said his motivation was business, not politics.

Knight Insurance Group is one of eight Hankey Group companies, all based in Southern California. Mr. Hankey has built a reputation as a provider of risky and lucrative loans, particularly collateral-based debt that can be arranged more quickly than conventional loans and requires borrowers to pledge valuable assets.

His companies are known for relentlessly calling people who miss a day's payment and repossessing delinquent borrowers' vehicles, according to media reports and regulators.

Mr. Hankey said representatives for Mr. Trump called him after the appeals court lowered bail to $175 million and asked if his company could arrange bail.

I said, 'We'd be happy to do that,'” Mr. Hankey said Wednesday. I would have done that for Donald Trump. I would have done it for a Democrat.

