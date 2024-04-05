Politics
Richard Dawkins laments the decline of 'cultural Christianity' in the UK
Atheist authorRichard Dawkinsdescribes himself as a “cultural Christian” and laments the decline of the faith's cultural influence in Europe, even as he continues to ridicule its key tenets as “absurd” at a conference Press.interviewon Easter Sunday.
Speaking to British journalist Rachel Johnson, Dawkins noted that the UK is “fundamentally a Christian country” and that he still personally values the Christian ethos even though he doesn't believe in the religion he comes from .
“I consider myself a cultural Christian,” said the evolutionary biologist and author of The God Delusion. “I'm not a believer, but there's a distinction between being a believing Christian and being a cultural Christian. And so, I love Christmas hymns and carols, and I kind of feel at home in the Christian ethos. I feel we are a Christian country in that sense.”
“If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I would choose Christianity every time.”
While saying he was “glad” that the number of practicing Christians in the UK was in free fall, Dawkins also acknowledged that Islam appears to be gaining strength in Europe as Christianity declines. He said he was “slightly horrified” at the idea thatRamadan Lightsadorned Oxford Street in London at Easter.
“If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I would choose Christianity every time,” he said. “I mean, it seems like a fundamentally decent religion to me, unlike Islam, I think.”
Dawkins has argued that Islam is less compatible with British values than Christianity, particularly regarding the treatment of women and homosexuals.
“I'm not talking about individual Muslims, who, of course, are very different,” Dawkins said. “But the doctrines of Islam, the Hadiths and the Koran, are fundamentally hostile to women, hostile to homosexuals. And I find that I like living in a culturally Christian country, even though I don't believe a single word of it. Christian faith.”
Johnson, the sister of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, acknowledged that her own Christian faith “waxes and wanes” but asked Dawkins for her predictions regarding the effects that a culturally dominant Islam would have on core English institutions such than the monarchy.
“I think it would be a terrible thing,” Dawkins said. “And to the extent that Christianity can be seen as a bulwark against Islam, I think that's a very good thing. In Africa, for example, where you have missionaries of both faiths, I'm part of the “team of Christians, as far as this is the case. concerned.”
Dawkins nevertheless rejected fundamental claims of Christianity, such as the virgin birth and resurrection, emphasizing his belief that such supernatural claims are “absurd”, while recognizing their importance “from a cultural point of view”.
Ainvestigationof more than 3,000 UK adults commissioned by five Christian organizations in 2022, only 6% identify as “practicing Christians”, and 42% identify as “non-practicing Christians”.
According todataAccording to a report released by the UK's Office for National Statistics in 2022, Christianity is rapidly declining in the country, with less than half of the population identifying as Christian since the country's first census in 1801.
The data showed that only 46.2 percent, or 27.5 million, of the country's more than 67 million residents identify as Christians. In the 2011 census, 59.3% of the population, or 33.3 million people, described themselves as Christian.
Islam, on the other hand, has grown in the UK, from 2.7 million in 2011 to 3.9 million in 2021.
|
