Donald Trump on the benefit of amnesia | The New Yorker





It used to be a huge advantage to run for office in American politics, or at least a huge perceived advantage. Presidents who have run for office in the modern era have rarely been defeated. With the notable exceptions of Jimmy Carter and George HWBush, a series of two-term presidents, Reagan, Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama, shaped much of the last decades of American political life. But as the country's post-millennial mood has deteriorated, its policies have become increasingly toxic to presidents seeking re-election. As Doug Sosnik, Clinton's former White House political director, recently pointed out, the electorate has voted against the ruling party in eight of the last nine national elections, a result entirely consistent with more than two decades of polls revealing that a majority of the country thinks the United States is heading in the wrong direction. This is also a global trend; At the start of 2024, not a single leader in twenty major democracies had an approval rating above fifty percent.

Four years after ejecting Donald Trump from the White House, Joe Biden is grappling with his own case of a toxic mandate. A recent Gallup poll shows that, since winning the presidency, Biden has suffered widespread declines in ratings on everything from his likability (down nine points) to his good judgment in a crisis (also up down nine points) to its ability to effectively manage government (down thirteen points). While some of this decline could be attributed to concerns about advanced age or reluctance about individual policy decisions, it is difficult to see how either could affect opinion on his personality or his honesty (down six points). It seems that much of the problem lies in the thankless work itself. The American presidency is the ultimate easy target. Whether it's high gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine or post-pandemic inflation at grocery stores, Biden has absorbed the outrage as mitigation measures taken by his administration were not to his credit.

A particularly stark example of Biden's plight no matter what he does is the current political uproar in the United States over Israel's war in Gaza. Biden has followed the United States' long-standing bipartisan policy of support for Israel, despite his strained relationship with right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But this led him into a political trap. As Netanyahu wages a retaliatory war in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack, the US president has been accused of providing arms and political cover to Israel and yet has been unable to use his influence with Netanyahu to avoid the high number of attacks. civilian losses and the humanitarian disaster caused by the war.

In terms of national political timing, this couldn't have come at a worse time for Biden. Hundreds of thousands of Democrats, including in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin, expressed their dismay to the president by voting without commitment or otherwise in otherwise uncontested primaries. The younger, progressive Democratic left is done with Israel and fed up with Biden for enabling Netanyahu. Biden appears to have gotten the message. Following Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers from the Washington-based charity World Central Kitchen in Gaza this week, Biden signaled a dramatic shift in approach, telling Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday that Future U.S. aid would be conditional on Israel taking specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address the crisis among Gaza's civilian population. But it is not clear that this will be enough to allay his own party's concerns; As long as the war continues and Netanyahu remains in power, the political risks for Biden not only remain, but are likely to grow. If the last six painful months have revealed anything, it's that Biden cannot win Israel's war, but he certainly risks losing.

Republicans, meanwhile, are free to attack the president without having to do anything to solve the problem, which is perhaps the greatest advantage of being out of power. In recent days, Trump has publicly criticized Biden and Netanyahu, and urged Israel to deliver and end the war as quickly as possible. They are losing the PR war, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday. They lose big. Last week, he told a conservative Israeli media outlet that Biden was stupid about how he reacted. On Thursday, he broadened his criticism. The whole world is exploding because of this idiot president we have, Trump said. In neither interview did he specify what significant steps he would take that were different from what Biden did, let alone what he actually did while in office.

Term constraint is a real problem for Biden in 2024. So is the political amnesia that fuels increasingly absurd arguments from Trump and his backers about how best to handle everything from Israel and Israel. Ukraine to the border. Forgetting Trump's own memory lapses and those of the broader electorate is one of the former president's political superpowers.

Regarding Israel, Trump spent four years outsourcing US policy to Netanyahu. He bought into Netanyahu's theory that peace could be achieved with other Arab nations while essentially ignoring the plight of Palestinians in Israel. He cut funding to the United Nations agency charged with helping the Palestinians, and he did nothing when Netanyahu further expanded Israeli settlements in the West Bank. In the current conflict, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his former ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, have suggested that expelling Palestinians from Gaza may be necessary to end the war against Hamas.

Yet for many on the American left, it is Biden, not Trump, who appears to be the object of their most intense anger. Biden's legacy is genocide, read a sign at a protest against the president's State of the Union address in March. One of the protest organizers told reporters that Democrats had lost the morality to use Trump as a fear tactic. I've seen similar arguments made about Biden following his recent decision to speak more harshly about the need to close the U.S. border to stop uncontrolled immigration. Talk about false equivalence. The border wall and family separation Trump is now campaigning in 2024 on a promise to carry out mass arrests and deportations on a scale never before seen in the United States. He calls undocumented immigrants animals who are poisoning the blood of our country. He claims Biden triggered a bloodbath at the border.

As for his own presidential record, doesn't anyone remember Trump's Muslim ban anymore? His (incomplete) border wall with Mexico? His threats to end birthright citizenship? Or the sheer idiocy of a president who sat in front of the television all day, tweeting insults and plotting to stay in power, win or lose?

Remarkably, the same Gallup poll that showed Americans had lost confidence in Biden's leadership qualities over the past four years also found that its respondents were more favorably inclined toward Trump on various indicators, including his likeability, good judgment in the event of a crisis, its ability to manage the government. effective and the ability to be a strong and decisive leader. Apparently, the country is suffering from collective memory loss on an epic scale.

Call it the Trump amnesia advantage. As the fall campaign approaches, it's becoming increasingly clear that what Biden needs is nothing less than a triumph of memory over forgetting.

