Trump suffers setbacks in his efforts to close two of the criminal cases against him

Former President Donald Trump suffered two major setbacks Thursday in his efforts to derail criminal charges against him, with judges in the Georgia election interference case and the federal classified documents case both throwing out the offers from the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president in 2024 to take care of these matters. thrown away.

Judges in both cases have yet to rule on other requests by Trump to dismiss the Georgia and federal charges, which were filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel, Jack Smith. But for now, the prospect of the cases ultimately going to juries remains alive, and a trial in a third criminal prosecution against Trump, the 2016 campaign hush money case, filed in New York, is set to launch this month.

Aside from the New York case, the likelihood that the other lawsuits against Trump, which also include a federal election subversion case brought in Washington, D.C., by the special prosecutor, will go to trial before the November election is still in question. suspense. Delays were a key part of the former president's strategy, and he achieved considerable success in extending pretrial proceedings in the cases against him. The DC case, which at one point was moving the fastest of all of Trump's criminal cases, is now on hold while the Supreme Court considers whether Trump's status as a former president grants him immunity from these charges criminal. These debates are scheduled for this month.

Trump made similar arguments about presidential immunity in the Georgia case and in the classified documents case. He has pleaded not guilty in all four criminal cases.

In the classified documents case, which is unfolding in South Florida, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected Trump's request to dismiss the case based on his arguments that he had the authority to take classified or sensitive documents with him after leaving the White House. .

Cannon's short tenure, however, left open the possibility that Trump could still use this argument to defend himself at trial or bring it up in other pretrial proceedings.

The judge, appointed by Trump, did not detail her views on Trump's claims, based on a law called the Presidential Records Act, but said Trump's lawyers did not meet the legal standards to dismiss the accusations.

She wrote that prosecutors made no reference to the Presidential Records Act in the indictment against Trump and did not rely on the law in bringing charges.

Cannon also used the order to rebuff a request from the special counsel that he make a final decision on whether the theory could be incorporated into the jury instructions of a possible trial, so that prosecutors could appeal it. 'such decision before the 11th Circuit. She said the request was unprecedented and unfair.

There are still more than a dozen pending motions for Cannon to decide, including several other motions to dismiss the case.

In the Georgia election subversion case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfeer rejected the argument that Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election were protected by the First Amendment.

The defense has not presented, and the Court is unable to find, any authority that the alleged speech and conduct constitutes protected political speech, the Atlanta-area judge wrote in his order.

The McAfees decision is the latest step to advance the state racketeering case against Trump. Willis has hinted she will be ready to stand trial as early as August, but the judge still has not set a trial date for Trump or his remaining 14 co-defendants in the Peach State.

The decision comes as some of Trump's co-defendants consider seeking a gag order against Willis after she made public comments about the case.

McAfee's refusal to drop the indictment comes as the free speech defense has repeatedly failed in pretrial wrangling in election interference cases.

Having interpreted the terms of the indictment liberally in favor of the State, as is required at this pre-trial stage, the Court finds that the expressions and speeches of the accused would have been made within the framework of criminal activity and constitute knowingly and willfully false statements made in matters within the jurisdiction of government agencies that threaten to deceive and harm the government, McAfee wrote in his order released Thursday.

McAfee previously rejected similar First Amendment challenges from other defendants in the Georgia case. In the federal election interference case brought to Washington by the special prosecutor, Judge Tanya Chutkan also heard and rejected the argument that Trump's actions should be considered protected political speech.

The Fulton County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on McAfee's Thursday order.

Trump's Georgia lawyer, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that Trump and the other defendants respectfully disagree with the ruling and will explore their options.

Significantly, the court's decision made clear that defendants were not precluded from re-raising their challenges as applied at the appropriate time after a factual record was established, Sadow's statement said.

Why Ty Cobb doesn't buy Judge Cannon's 'incompetence'

While Cannon's new order in the federal classified records case was a loss for Trump, prosecutors also faced pushback in their request for more clarity from the judge on how she views the Presidential Records Act in the context of the case.

Smith made the request when Cannon ordered both sides to submit hypothetical jury instructions that would take into account Trump's claims that he would have broad record-keeping authority.

Cannon defended the exercise in Thursday's order, saying it should not be interpreted as anything other than what it was: a genuine attempt, in the context of the upcoming trial, to better understand the competing positions of the parties and the questions to be submitted to the jury. in this complex case of first impression.

The post-Watergate PRA governs how records are handled after the end of an administration, including the transmission of presidential records to the National Archives. Trump claimed that under the law he has the ultimate authority to decide which documents are his personal records that he is allowed to keep in his possession.

Prosecutors argued that the PRA was irrelevant to the charges. In their court filings, they argued that Trump's theory that the law allowed him to designate classified documents as his personal documents was a fiction invented several months after he took office.

Cannon said Thursday that his requests for jury instructions should not be misinterpreted as declaring a final definition on an essential element or asserted defense in this case.

This story and headline have been updated with additional reporting.

