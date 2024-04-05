The accusation is not the loss of the original cipher but its copy, said IHC





A view of the Islamabad High Court building. Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan's lawyer has told the Islamabad High Court that the prosecution's case is not the loss of the original cipher but the loss of a copy of the cipher.

By law, if the code is lost, the IB and a security officer must be informed. Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not do what they were supposed to do, and the disappearance of the code was neither brought to the attention of a senior officer, nor reported to the IB, nor was there any departmental investigation. was opened.

PTI founder Imran Khan did his duty by asking his military secretary and staff to search for the lost copy. The deadline for returning the encrypted copy is one year, but without waiting for this period to expire, he received a notice after seven months and filed a criminal case, the lawyer said.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentence of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Salman Safdar said that when you work in Ramazan, Eidi is wanted before Eid. The Chief Justice observed that there is no question of Eid since the court must fulfill the legal requirements, and we will give the prosecutor as much time as he wants for his arguments. The cipher was deciphered, eight copies were prepared and went to different people, the Prime Minister's secretary says one copy was sent to the PTI founder and it was lost.

Continuing his arguments, Salman Safdar said the PTI founder was found guilty of two counts of negligence and intentional loss of documents.

The Chief Justice said that there could be no punishment in either case as a person can be convicted either under Section 5C or Section 5(1)D of the Criminal Investigation Act. official secrets.

Salman Safdar said that normally the copy of the figure is returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within a year. He wondered why the notice was given after seven months without waiting for the expiry of the one-year period after the encrypted copy of the PTI founder was not returned. He said a criminal case was also registered without any departmental investigation.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb asked on what document he was relying to return the encrypted copy in a year. The court observed that according to the record, one of the witnesses stated that the general practice is that the copy is returned within one year, but there is no document on record to show that the copy must be returned within one year.

Salman Safdar said Foreign Minister Sohail Mehmood said in a statement that the prime minister's encrypted copy had been lost. He said Sohail Mehmood said Azam Khan wanted a new copy of the cipher, which was refused and he was asked to find his lost copy.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb asked whether Azam Khan was the only witness to the handing over of the encrypted copy to the PTI founder, and if Azam Khan's statement is suppressed, there is no witness to the handing over of the copy to the founder of the PTI.

Salman Safdar said that there is a book on security of classified matters in the government department related to the working of encryption, which is secret.

FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah said it was top secret. Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb asked whether the trial court judge had a copy.

Salman Safdar said that this copy was not even in the hands of the judge nor were we allowed to show it.

The chief justice said some of his articles were also included in the bail decision. He noted that in case of loss of the encrypted copy, the maximum penalty is up to two years, but the trial court imposed the maximum penalty of two years, which is excessive. A further hearing on the appeals will take place on April 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1175838-prosecution-case-is-not-about-loss-of-original-cipher-but-its-copy-ihc-told The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos