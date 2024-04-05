Jokowi inaugurates Tonny Harjono as KSAU chief this afternoon





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (jokowi) will appoint the vice-marshal Tony Harjono as Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) on Friday (04/05/2024) this afternoon. According to the President's Special Coordinator, Ari Dwipayana, the inauguration took place at 11:00 WIB at the State Palace. “Today, April 5, 2024, at 11:00 WIB, the inauguration of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force is scheduled,” Ari said when confirmed by Kompas.com, Thursday (4/4/2024). Besides the inauguration of the KSAU, the Head of State is also expected to inaugurate the administrators of the National Quarter of the Scout Movement and the National Executive of the Financial Audit Institute of the National Quarter of the Scout Movement for the 2023 service period -2028 at the State Palace. Also read: Jokowi appointed Tonny Harjono to the post of KSAU on Friday this week Previously, confirmation of the inauguration of the KSAU was conveyed by the President Jokowi on Wednesday (3/4/2024). On this occasion, the Head of State confirmed that the agenda for the inauguration of the KSAU would be held this Friday. “The inauguration of KSAU will take place on Friday,” Jokowi said during a press release at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, on Wednesday. It is known that President Jokowi signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 20/TNI/2024 regarding the honorable dismissal of TNI Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo as KSAU. This presidential decree also appointed TNI Vice Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono as the new KSAU. Also read: Jokowi endorses his former assistant, Tonny Harjono, as KSAU to replace Fadjar Prasetyo Tonny Harjono has long served in Jokowi's entourage, notably as assistant to the president and the Presidential Military Secretariat (Sesmilpres) in 2014-2016. He completed the Air Force Command School (SEKKAU) in 2002, as well as the Air Force Command and Staff College (SESKOAU) in 2008. During his military career, Tonny received eight awards, such as Satyalancana Wira Nusa and Satyalancana Wira Siaga. Tonny then received a promotion to Commander of the Air Force Doctrine Development, Education and Training Command (Kodiklatau) in 2022. Furthermore, Tonny Harjonono was appointed Commander of the National Air Operations Command (Pangkoopsudnas) in the same year. Also read: Profile of Marsdya Tonny Harjono who will soon be named KSAU

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/05/06055601/jokowi-lantik-tonny-harjono-jadi-ksau-siang-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos