Trump to hold fundraiser in Bucks County as Pennsylvania primary approaches





Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to Pennsylvania for a fundraiser in Bucks County on April 13, just ten days before the state's primary election.

The fundraiser in Newtown will be hosted by several longtime GOP donors, including a health club owner who defied COVID shutdowns in 2020. Tickets for the event start at $2,500 per person and go up to 'at $250,000 for a host couple, according to the invitation.

Bucks County, Philadelphia's only true purple-collar county, is one of the nation's most important political battlegrounds and one of the few hot spots in the key swing state. The fundraiser is taking place in U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatricks' district. The moderate Republican has not said whether he will support Trump and his campaign did not respond when asked if he was attending the Trump event.

Trump is far behind President Joe Biden in fundraising, in part because of the need to raise money to pay legal fees and judgments resulting from a flood of criminal and civil cases against him.

His campaign has recently stepped up fundraising and, along with the Republican National Committee, announced Thursday that it had raised $65 million in March. He is expected to attend a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Fla., this weekend, hosted by investor John Paulson and co-chaired by aerospace executive Robert Bigelow, casino billionaire Steve Wynn and manager of hedge funds Robert Mercer.

Our campaign, together with the RNC, has gradually ramped up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers demonstrate the overwhelming support for President Trump from voters across the board,” said Susie Wiles, co-director of the Trump campaign. , in a press release. at Politico.

Biden's fundraising numbers have not yet been released, but the campaign raised $53 million in February and recently held a massive fundraiser in New York with former presidents Barack Obama in attendance and Bill Clinton.

The campaign recently opened 14 field offices across Pennsylvania, including three in Bucks County.

The only times Donald Trump came to Pennsylvania this year was to campaign with the gun lobby and beg millionaires to bail out his struggling campaign before retreating to Mar-a-Lago, Jack said Doyle, Biden campaign spokesperson in Pennsylvania.

Trump also visited the state to launch his sneaker brand in February.

Who is organizing Trump's fundraiser?

Adam Kidan is perhaps the most prolific Republican donor putting on the Bucks event. Kidan, a former resident of Manheim Township who now lives in South Florida, has donated about $1.5 million to Republican and Republican political committees since 2016, according to campaign finance records.

Kidan works in the temp industry and is the former business partner of disgraced Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff, with whom he purchased SunCruz, an international cruise line, in 2000.

In 2005, Kidan and Abramoff pleaded guilty to defrauding the lenders who helped them buy SunCruz. Kidan began a 70-month federal prison sentence in 2006 and was paroled in 2009.

He has since become a major donor to the Republican Party, a local philanthropist and one of the largest donors to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster.

The fundraiser is also co-hosted by Jim Worthington, owner of the Newtown Athletic Club. Worthington became a controversial figure in 2020 after reopening his 25,000-square-foot gym and health club amid coronavirus shutdown orders.

He is a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, who hosted him near the health club in 2016, and previously served on Trump's presidential council on fitness and sports.

Worthington helped create a political advocacy group called People4Trump, which organized three buses to transport 200 people from Bucks County to attend Trump's rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6. Worthington filed a lawsuit in 2021 after a Doylestown man created a website accusing Worthington. to personally organize the trip. Worthington filed a lawsuit and the man issued a public apology.

According to the lawsuit, Worthington traveled separately to Washington and arrived on January 5. The complaint says Worthington, who was not among those charged in connection with the riot, did not participate in criminal acts or go to the Capitol.

Worthington, whose girlfriend Kim Levins is also a co-host, is a longtime GOP donor who has given about $56,000 to GOP candidates and groups since 2016.

The other hosts are Debra and Dom Caglioti, who have lived in New Jersey and Florida, according to campaign financial records. They have given more than $80,000 to Trump and other Republicans since 2016. Caglioti is a CPA and managing partner of the Caglioti Group. He is also a board member of the National Italian American Foundation.

