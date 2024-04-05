The new border fear campaign: China is building an army in the United States

We are now largely accustomed to Donald Trump's more extreme observations about the world, having spent nearly nine years immersed in it. This is particularly true when he talks about the border between the United States and Mexico, the subject of his first exaggerations and his first alarmist comments when he announced his candidacy in 2016 and the subject of sharp comments as the 2024 competition.

So it is on this basis that we must point out that Trump's comments on the border on Thursday are unusually alarmist (if not unusually exaggerated), even by his standards.

Trump was speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Hewitt discussed a segment that aired Wednesday night on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, focusing on immigrants from China.

Ingraham and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Hewitt said, have gone over the numbers, and it's really surprising. During the last year of your presidency, 342 Chinese nationals crossed our southern border. Last year, 24,000 people did so, and this year, so far, 22,200, or 46,000 Chinese nationals in 18 months. What do you think they do?

Trump mocked border security and immigrants from Congo for a moment before Hewitt refocused it. According to the former president, what were Chinese nationals doing?

They're probably building an army, Trump replied. They're probably building a home army. I mean, look what's happening, because these are mostly very healthy young men. And there are more than 30,000 now. That's a lot of people. It’s up to over 30,000.

It is true that the number of Chinese immigrants arriving at the southern border has increased since Trump's last year in office, a year in which immigration was exceptionally low due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there is no reason to think that they are coming to the United States to build an army.

Before we explore that point, let's return to the Ingraham-Pompeo conversation itself, a conversation that Trump likely saw, given his loyalty to Fox News.

Ingraham began by showing a clip of National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaking to reporters this week about a conversation between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including ongoing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges, Kirby said.

Climate change! » Ingraham remarked, then introduced Pompeo.

You know, Pompeo began, it's very interesting if you read the Chinese news, what do they say happened? Very different from what Admiral Kirby described.

Particularly in the video extract broadcast by Ingraham. He the most cut of what Kirby said about the call, that the two presidents discussed areas of cooperation and areas of divergence. They encouraged continued progress on issues discussed at the Woodside Summit, including counter-narcotics cooperation, ongoing military communications, discussions of artificial intelligence risks and climate change.

Pompeo quickly addressed this question about immigrants from China.

It doesn't look like [Biden] “I made one statement about them crossing our southern border,” he told Ingraham. There is no chance that this is accidental, that these people are seeking asylum. The Chinese Communist Party has enormous control over who can leave their country. And so, there's something happening here as we now have more people crossing the border in the last two years than in the previous decade combined.

He continued for a moment, Ingraham marveling at his observations. Then he suggested that we know some things about those who were arriving.

We know for sure that we have no idea who they are, Pompeo said. Not only are they mostly escapees, but even the checks that were done with them amounted to just a handful of simple questions, and then we released them.

This is perhaps the most important point: the figures cited are immigrant figures. be stopped at the border. These are not people on the run, people who enter the United States without being detained. Pompeo knows this, since he immediately follows this statement by saying that we are asking them questions. (Try asking a question of someone who is not in your presence and see how successful it is.) It also means we know who they are. Since most of them are actually single adults, they are also less likely to be released.

None of this is a mystery, despite the collective presentation of Ingraham, Pompeo, Hewitt and Trump. In March, Meredith Oyen, associate professor of history and Asian studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, wrote an essay for Conversation. explore the increase in arrivals at the southern border.

The dramatic rise is the result of a confluence of factors, Oyen wrote, ranging from China's slowing economy to President Xi Jinping's strengthening political control to easy access to online information on social networks. Chinese social networks on how to make the trip.

Those who arrive are largely members of China's middle class, she noted, not wealthy enough to use education or work opportunities as a means of entry, but they have the means to travel across the world by plane.

A significant percentage of those who arrive in the United States through the southern border do so to seek asylum. For Chinese immigrants, Oyen notes, these requests are more likely to succeed, given the oppression and religious intolerance in their home countries.

In other words, there is every indication that the increase in the number of immigrants from China is a function of their desire to live in the United States and benefit from its freedoms and its economy, not because they are here to build an army. (The logistics of arming and amassing a fighting force of thousands in a foreign country would seem to make this idea incorrect from the start, but again, that's Trump's theory.)

The point is obvious, just as it is when Trump and others describe immigrants as military-age men: people coming to the United States in search of work or safety pose threats inherent to public safety, elections or, apparently, national security. No one can reasonably assume that 3,500 people from China arrived in the United States in February, 680 of them were members of families with children, know that you were preparing for a fourth column assault on the country. This is because it is politically beneficial for Trump and his allies (including Pompeo, Ingraham and Hewitt) to claim that Biden's border policy is unquestionably dangerous for American voters.