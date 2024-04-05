Allow British students to re-enter the free movement system, says European Commission

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

An official EU advisory body has urged leaders to allow young people to travel freely between the UK and the EU, in a bid to boost opportunities for under-30s after Brexit.

The European Economic and Social Committee, an official advisory body to the European Commission, today accepted a proposal urging the EU to reinstate the UK into the Erasmus program which allows students to study abroad.

After Brexit, the United Kingdom abandoned the Erasmus program, which had allowed 200,000 British nationals to study at Europe's top universities at no extra cost.

The new Brexit rules have also made it much more difficult for people to move between the EU and the UK to work, study and travel due to the new border rules.

But today's resolution is an important step, as the European Commission is invited to contact the UK government on the possibility of negotiating an ambitious reciprocal partnership for youth mobility.

An ambassador for the British Youth Council said Brexit had caused a devastating loss of exchange and education opportunities for young people on both sides of the Channel. ( PA wire )

Maurizio Cuttin, elected UK Young Ambassador to the European Youth Forum and advisor to the EESC opinion report, said: The independent that the UK's exit from the Erasmus program has led to a devastating loss of exchange and education opportunities for young people on both sides of the Channel.

He added: “The recent collapse of the British Youth Council – partly attributed to the gaping lack of funding left by our country’s exit from the Erasmus+ program – is further evidence of this. The UK Government owes it to its young people to provide them with opportunities for a brighter, skills-based and prosperous future. Adopting Erasmus+ is undoubtedly the way to go. Students, apprentices and young volunteers deserve nothing less.

The British Youth Council was initially established by the Foreign Office in 1948, but became independent from government as a charity in 1963. Its aim was to empower young people and promote their interests at local, national, European and international.

However, the Youth Council announced its closure in March after 75 years of advocating for young people, attributing the decision to ongoing financial difficulties which had resulted in insolvency.

Today's resolution comes as a welcome relief to under-30s in the UK who did not have the opportunity to work and study in the EU before Brexit. The committee joins calls for greater cooperation from Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has pledged to offer young people studying in the capital a new version of the EU's Erasmus program as part of his bid for a third term.

Mr Khan said he would propose a scheme under which students would receive scholarships and other support to study and undertake work experience in the UK and other major cities around the world, with reciprocal arrangements allowing international students to do the same in London.

He told the Observer: The government's hard Brexit has wreaked havoc across London, and it's young people who have been hit hardest in many ways.

Sadiq Khan pledged to offer a reciprocity program for young people studying in the capital as part of the mayoral campaign ( PA Archives )

He added: I am confident that I will support a youth mobility program, which would benefit us economically, culturally and socially. Even though the UK is no longer part of the EU, London is and always will be a European city.

Support for freedom of movement for young people was also backed by former Conservative minister and leading Brexit supporter George Eustice, who called on Rishi Sunak's government to open bilateral negotiations with the EU and offer young people Europeans under 35 have the right to two-year visas. work in Britain.

Mr Eustice said the agreements should be reciprocal and part of the UK's reconciliation with the EU after Brexit.

The Home Office said it was exploring the possibility of some form of youth mobility scheme.

In 2023, campaign group Best for Britain conducted a poll of more than 10,000 voters, which showed that 68% of the electorate supported the UK government negotiating a reciprocal youth mobility scheme with the EU, while 61% supported the UK joining Erasmus.

Responding to today's draft opinion, Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said: “The government's horrific Brexit deal has cruelly deprived young Britons of irreplaceable formative experiences and has created significant problems, particularly for UK universities and hospitality businesses.

The planets are now aligning for some of this damage to be reversed, and with EU support for this plan, it is time for the UK Government to sign up to a reciprocal youth mobility program between the EU and the Kingdom -United and authorizes British students to return on Erasmus.