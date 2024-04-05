With Truth Social made public, Trump's second term is for sale





Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform, hasn't exactly been a breakout business success, but it has recently made the former president a lot richer.

That's because Trump Media, the network's parent company, went public last week and catapulted Trump's net worth to about $7.5 billion.

Now you may be wondering how Trump's social media company is worth so much money. And the short answer is: it doesn't.

On Monday, after the company reported more than $58 million in losses compared to just $4 million in revenue last year, the stock collapsed, plummeting about 21 percent in one year. single day.

But despite that, as of Wednesday's stock close, the company was valued at around $6.6 billion, putting it in a similar category to social media giants like Reddit. (When Trump Media first went public, its market capitalization peaked at around $10 billion.)

The long answer, however, is that even if Trump Media's valuation is completely illogical from a financial perspective, as a finance professor told CNN, the stock is virtually divorced from the fundamentals, its early business successes can be boiled down to one simple fact: Donald Trump. is running for president, and there's a good chance he'll be back in the White House this time next year.

In other words, Truth Social is a way for Trump supporters to personally offer him financial support at a time when he desperately needs it. This may be why the company's volatility at the moment resembles that of meme stocks. As one analyst told my colleague Nicole Narea, people might buy shares of Trump Media so they can express their beliefs and commitment.

For those who have the financial means, it is also an opportunity to curry favor with the former president.

Why is all this important?

Before becoming one of the world's 500 richest people according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time last week, Trump was in financial trouble.

He was strapped for cash and owed nearly half a billion dollars due to two civil lawsuit verdicts, and the New York attorney general was preparing to seize some of his assets. He has since avoided that outcome, at least for now, after the court reduced his required bail and he was granted an 11-hour bail deal.

vox-mark Subscribe to the newsletter Today, explained

Understand the world with a daily explainer plus the day's most fascinating stories.

As I have written before, Trump's financial problems are not only worrying for him but for the entire country. His enormous debts would constitute a serious handicap for any candidate for public office, let alone the presidency.

However, it is difficult to know how much to worry about: Trump's finances are quite opaque.

But read another way, it means that not only do his businesses, which he refused to divest while president and which continued to work with other countries during his tenure in the White House, present potential conflicts of interest , but that the public also has little interest. means of knowing the extent of these conflicts, or even what they could be.

On the plus side, the fact that Trump Media is publicly traded makes Trump's finances slightly more transparent, as we can track who the major shareholders might be. But that's not enough, because when Trump Media went public, it became exactly the type of corruption I was talking about.

That puts him in a position where he could be subject to outside influence from foreign entities and other special interests to the detriment, perhaps, of U.S. national security or other interests, said Virginia Canter, senior adviser. Chief Ethics Officer at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in. Washington, told Vox.

Daniel Steinle/Bloomberg via Getty Images But if buying stocks is legal, how could it lead to corruption?

Imagine, for example, that you are a wealthy lobbyist seeking to influence a second Trump administration.

You've already maximized your contributions to his campaign, but you want to stand out even more and show Trump that you support him. You can become a member of Mar-a-Lago or look for alternative PACs to funnel money to (like the one linked to the Republican National Committee that is designed for donors to pay Trump's legal bills).

Or, you can turn to its public company and buy a bunch of shares to help it stay afloat. If he becomes president again, you could have leverage over him, because if you decide to get rid of your shares, you could reduce Trump's overall net worth.

Now here's a more tangible example: As Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on X pointed out, the largest institutional investor in the shell company that merged with Truth Social was GOP megadonor Jeffrey Yass, who also happens to be a major investor in TikTok's parent company. business.

While there is no evidence that Yass played a direct role in changing Trump's stance on whether or not to ban TikTok, Trump only changed his mind after establishing his business relationship with Yass. It's unclear how much stock Yass still owns in Trump Media after the merger, but it's just one example of the complexity of these potential conflicts of interest.

Not to mention the possibility that foreign companies, governments or oligarchs might rush to buy stock in Trump's company, which would put him in direct violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause if he wins in November. It's an accusation that has plagued his presidency, when foreign governments spent millions of dollars renting rooms in his hotels or offices in his buildings.

It's not good for the country if we elected a president who, again, is really in business to get rich and [Trump Media] provides a direct vehicle for those who seek his favor to do so, Canter said.

And that's ultimately why Trump's potential return to the White House is so dangerous: in addition to having lots of bad and reckless ideas, his presidency could be for sale.

This story originally appeared in Today, Explained, Vox's flagship daily newsletter. Subscribe here for future editions.

Yes, I will give $5/month

Yes, I will give $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/24120166/truth-social-stocks-trump-media-corruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos