Politics
Jokowi's thrilling moment searching for Takjil during “Ngabuburit” in Jambi
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took the time to hunt takjil on the sidelines of his working visit to the Province Jambi on Wednesday (3/4/2024).
As reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the head of state left the hotel where he was staying in Jambi around 5:30 p.m. WIB.
Jokowi appeared to be wearing casual clothes, namely a brown long-sleeved t-shirt paired with black pants.
Alongside the President, there was Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono who participated in the takjil hunting activity yesterday afternoon.
Both later hang out while hunting takjil in Semagor Park, Bungo Regency, Jambi Province. This place is indeed crowded with takjil sellers before breaking the fast.
Amid a turbulent atmosphere, President Jokowi joined residents to buy takjil. One of them is five packs of skin crackers.
Additionally, Jokowi was also seen purchasing several menu favorites such as fried noodles, free-range chicken curry, tripe, and grilled fish.
Then, Jokowi also chose several typical snacks such as lemper and bakwan, as well as several cold drinks such as coconut ice cream, cucumber basil ice cream, and sugarcane ice cream to add some flavor. freshness when breaking the fast.
While looking for takjil and food, President Jokowi did not miss the opportunity to interact with the community.
The former mayor of Solo also greeted and took selfies with residents near Semagor Park.
A resident named Anggi did not expect to meet President Jokowi and take a selfie with him. In fact, he was willing to show up so he could take a photo with the president.
“Wow, it's hard, chased out of there, finally succeeded, I didn't get the clothes, it doesn't matter, the important thing is to have the photo. Very proud, very happy, happy , I didn't expect it because it's a very isolated road, suddenly Jokowi passed here, it's like wow, that's it, Anggi said.
A shopkeeper named Dian was also willing to leave his store to meet and take photos with President Jokowi.
He also expressed his hope that President Jokowi is still in good health.
“We are selling here, so we have been waiting here for a long time, ready to leave the store here. Very happy, very happy, just amazing. I hope Mr. Jokowi will always be healthy,” Dian said.
After spending the night and interacting with the community, President Jokowi returned to the hotel where he spent the night before the call to evening prayer sounded.
