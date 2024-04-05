PM Modi: Sandeshkhali culprits will pay, failed TMC women | News from India





KOLKATA/COOCH BEHAR: PM Narendra Modi assured Thursday that the “culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their entire lives in prison”, while accusing Trinamool Bengal government for failing the women of Sandeshkhali, who accused local TMC leaders of sexual harassment .

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Cooch Behar, Modi also accused the Trinamool government of corruption and obstructing the implementation of development programs launched by the Centre. He alleged that the BJP's political rivals were spreading misinformation about An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (CAA), while reassuring the public that those who have faith in 'Ma Bharati' would get citizenship. “This is the Modi ki guarantee,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi highlighted both corruption and Sandeshkhali to show how Trinamool was actively working against the people of Bengal. “The country saw how the entire state apparatus was used to protect Sandeshkhali's executioners. We have sworn to punish them,” the Prime Minister said.

“Trinamool is also trying to save those involved in ration and teacher recruitment scams. They are trying to save those who cheated Modi's family members. It was your money and no one can loot it. They're trying to stop the investigations. I “They say 'eliminate corruption.' They say 'protect the corrupt'. But their threats will not work with Modi. You will see more rigorous investigations in the next five years,” he promised. Modi said that 140 million Indians constitute “my family”.

The development India witnessed in the last 10 years was “just a trailer”, he said, promising that 3 million women in Bengal would become 'Lakhpati Didis' in the next term of the BJP government.

“We have freed Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370. We have introduced the Women's Reservation Bill. Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya after 500 years,” the Prime Minister said, giving examples of the functioning of the Modi guarantee. “If the intention is good, the result is also good,” he said, giving examples of projects aimed at providing houses, toilets, running water and cooking gas.

Speaking against the backdrop of a campaign by opposition parties, including the TMC, which claimed that applying for the CAA would turn legal citizens into foreigners, Modi said: “They (the Indian bloc) do not are never concerned about marginalized communities. Trinamool, Left and Congress have never cared about marginalized communities. took care of the Rajbanshi, Namasudra and Matua communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumors and lies.

“The Trinamool Congress and the Left Front will try to intimidate you. But you have seen how I have worked in the last 10 years, you can trust Modi's guarantee,” the Prime Minister said in a constituency counting a significant part of the Rajbanshis. The venue was 116 km from Malbazar in Jalpaiguri, where CM Mamata Banerjee held her second rally of the day and targeted the BJP and CAA.

Trinamool has always said that it will not allow the implementation of CAA or NRC in Bengal. Its leaders also said that anyone applying for citizenship under the CAA would be immediately identified as a “foreigner”.

