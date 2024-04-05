New York state demands more information on Trump's $175 million appeal bond in civil fraud case





NEW YORK (AP) Days after former President Donald Trump posted $175 million bail to prevent New York state from imminently collecting a huge civil fraud judgment, state lawyers requested more information on good faith obligations on Thursday.

State Attorney General Letitia James' office filed documents giving Trump's lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to essentially justify the bond, to show the company can make it. That could mean disclosing more about the guarantees Trump provided.

A hearing has been set for April 22.

One of Trump's lawyers, Christopher Kise, said James was trying to provoke a baseless public feud in a desperate effort to regain relevance after an appeals court last month dramatically reduced the bail amount necessary to suspend the recovery.

Another witch hunt! Kise wrote in an email.

A message seeking comment was left with the underwriter, Knight Specialty Insurance Co.

The bond, posted Monday, at least temporarily blocked the state from potentially seizing Trump's assets to satisfy the more than $454 million he owes after losing a court case. The case, brought by the Democratic attorney general, alleged that Trump, along with his company and top executives, defrauded bankers and insurers by lying about his wealth.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee denies the allegations and is appealing the ruling.

By posting the bond, Trump aimed to stop the judgment's execution time during his appeal. But it hasn't gone entirely smoothly.

First, the court system on Monday delayed the filing of additional documents, including a financial statement from Knight Specialty Insurance. This was filed Thursday, showing the company has more than $539 million in assets and associated reinsurer Knight Insurance Co. Ltd. has more than $2.1 billion.

Then James' office filed a notice saying it objected to the sufficiency of the bond, a step judgment winners can take to obtain more information from out-of-state underwriters, in certain circumstances.

Knight Specialty Insurance is a Wilmington, Delaware-based company that is part of the Los Angeles-based Knight Insurance Group.

The Attorney General's opinion does not request specific information. But substantiate generally means demonstrating that the policyholder is financially sound and capable of paying the bond amount if the judgment is upheld.

A state appeals court also ruled, in an unrelated case, that a bond must be shown to be sufficiently secured by identifiable assets.

Knight Insurance Group President Don Hankey told The Associated Press on Monday that cash and bonds were used as collateral for Trump's appeal bond.

Eric Trump, the former president's son and a top executive at his company, said in a social media post Thursday that the bond was fully collateralized by cash.

The Attorney General's objection is just another example of the absurdity and insanity that has been the underlying theme throughout this entire affair circus, the younger Trump wrote on X, former Twitter .

He and his brother, another Trump Organization executive vice president, Donald Trump Jr., were also defendants in the fraud lawsuit. They were found responsible and ordered to pay $4 million each.

In total, the judgment against Trump, his sons and the other defendants totals more than $467 million, growing every day with interest.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak in New York and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed.

