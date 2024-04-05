GT vs PBKS 2024, IPL Match Today: Playing XI Predictions, Head-to-Head Stats, Key Players, Pitch Report & Weather Update | Cricket News





Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL Match Today: Shubman Gill's GT will face Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS in an IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The teams enter the competition in contrasting form. While Gujarat lost their away match against Chennai Super Kings after a win against Mumbai Indians, they bounced back with a six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Meanwhile, Punjab have lost two consecutive matches after opening the campaign with a victory. Play XI predictions for GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match GT predicted XI vs PBKS: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (week), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma. Impact player: Darshan Nalkande.



Gujarat Titans Player to Watch: Mohit Sharma – The veteran bowler has been at the peak of his powers with his mastery of the slow ball, helping the Titans to a crucial victory against Hyderabad in the previous outing. Mohit returned with three wickets for 25 in four overs while conceding only three runs in the last over. PBKS predicted XI vs GT: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (week), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpeet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. Impact player: Archdeep Singh. Punjab Kings Player to Watch: Shikhar Dhawan – With improved returns in the PowerPlay, skipper Dhawan will be crucial for Punjab to put up an imposing total in Ahmedabad. GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head IPL Stats Gujarat and Punjab have met three times in the IPL since 2022, with the Titans leading the head-to-head with two wins to one. Gujarat Titans' win-loss record in Ahmedabad: Matches played: 12, GT won: 8, GT lost: 4. GT teams vs. PBKS Gujarat Titans Team: Wriddhiman Saha (week), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra. Punjab Kings Team: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa , Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh. IPL 2024: Ahmedabad pitch report and weather updates for April 4, 2024 A high scoring field should be in play for the GT vs PBKS match. Dew will continue to play a major role in Ahmedabad. Temperatures are expected to stay around 30 degrees Celsius with low humidity on what is expected to be a cloudy day. When and Where to Watch GT vs PBKS Match Today – IPL 2024 Streaming Details The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be streamed on the JioCinema app and broadcast on Star Sports Network on Thursday, April 4 from 7:30 PM IST.

