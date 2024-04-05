Doctor says no evidence of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi poisoning in jail: report





The doctor said Bushra Bibi's health deteriorated after she had a meal two months ago.

Islamabad:

Amid allegations that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail, personal doctor Asim Yousuf has confirmed that he carried out a medical examination, Geo News reported.

Dr Yousuf said no evidence of the administration of any toxic substance to the former first lady was found during the examination.

“As of now, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi poisoning,” Dr Yousuf said while speaking to Geo News, adding: “We are not carrying out any medical tests to check the administration of “a toxic substance in Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms have been detected”, according to Geo News.

The doctor said Bushra Bibi's health deteriorated after she had a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health problems, he added.

According to Geo News, the doctor added that he was not aware of his actual health problems, which occurred two months ago.

Yousuf said medical tests should be carried out taking into account his age and to check for any health problems, including stomach problems.

Moreover, he said he would meet the incarcerated PTI founder on Saturday. Regarding Khan's health, Dr Yousuf confirmed that the former prime minister's condition had improved, noting that his appetite had not completely returned to normal after his recovery from a minor illness.

On Tuesday, incarcerated former prime minister Khan informed the court that his wife was poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail.

The PTI founder said this during a hearing into the $190 million Adiala Prison settlement case in Rawalpindi. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”.

He asked the court to order an investigation into the incident and a full medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Before her court appearance, the former first lady also claimed during her interactions with journalists that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed in her food the day before Shab-e-Meraj. She revealed that the food and water served by prison authorities tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said “someone” told him in prison that toilet cleaner was mixed in his food. However, she refused to disclose the name of the person responsible.

“My eyes are swollen, I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” the former first lady said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/doctor-says-no-evidence-of-imran-khans-wife-bushra-bibi-poisoned-in-sub-jail-report-5378208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos