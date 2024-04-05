Turkish aid worker killed in Somalia attack

A Turkish aid worker was killed in Somalia on Thursday in an attack claimed by the al-Qaida-affiliated militant group al-Shabab.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Mogadishu as vehicles carrying Turkish and Somali aid workers and their security guards were heading to a displaced persons camp to deliver food aid.

Witnesses and police said a roadside explosion hit one of the vehicles, killing two people, a Turkish worker and a Somali colleague.

In a message published on the social network attack.

“Brother [Abdurrahim Yrk] was martyred in the bomb attack perpetrated on April 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m., targeting the team of our Verenel association, which carries out its work in Somalia as part of humanitarian aid activities,” the message indicates.

A Somali police spokesman, Major Abdifatah Aden Hassan, condemned the attack and said the targeted aid workers were delivering food to people in need who were fasting during Ramadan.

“Targeting defenseless people who came to help the Somalis with a landmine shows the brutality of the Khawarij. [militants]“Khawarij,” meaning “a deviation from Islam,” is a term that Somali government officials sometimes use to describe al-Shabab.

Turkey has been a major partner of Somalia since 2011, when then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Somalia at the height of a deadly famine. Since then, Turkey has been helping Somalia with humanitarian aid and budgetary support.

Al-Shabab, which opposes Turkish support for the Somali government, has carried out multiple attacks that have claimed the lives of Turkish nationals carrying out civilian work in Somalia.

In an Al Shabab attack on December 28, 2019, two Turkish engineers working on a road construction project were among at least 80 people killed in a truck bomb explosion.

The attacks have not hampered relations between Turkey and Somalia. Last February, Somalia and Turkey announced the signing of the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which was widely celebrated in Somalia.

Under the agreement, Turkey will build, train and equip the Somali navy, according to Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who described Turkey as a “true and reliable brother.”

Last month, the two countries signed an oil and gas exploration agreement that further strengthens cooperation, according to officials from both countries.

Al-Shabab, in a statement, rejected the defense and economic cooperation agreement, calling it “illegal.”