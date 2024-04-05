Florida ruling poses latest test for Trump's abortion strategy





Former President Trump's stance on abortion access is back in the spotlight, this time thanks to a Florida court ruling that gave Democrats an opportunity to attack Trump in his Original condition.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld the 15-week abortion ban and allowed the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect in the coming weeks. Trump previously called the six-week ban a “terrible mistake” after his main rival at the time, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), signed it into law last year.

The ruling also approved a ballot measure that will go before voters in November that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.

But Trump and his campaign, aware of the political risks of the issue, have offered few substantive responses to Florida's major decision.

Trump, a Florida resident, did not directly answer a Michigan reporter's question Tuesday about the six-week abortion ban, but said he would make a statement on abortion the week next.

A Republican source suggested Trump could make a “blanket statement” that would echo what he previously said about allowing states to decide in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe.

A statement from a Trump campaign adviser did not specify whether the former would support banning abortion for six weeks or how he would vote on the ballot measure.

“President Trump supports the preservation of life, but he has also made it clear that he supports states' rights because he supports the right of voters to make their own decisions. Where President Trump believes voters should have the final say, Biden and many Democrats want to allow abortion up to the time of birth and force taxpayers to pay for it,” said Brian Hughes, senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

President Biden has said he does not support “on-demand” abortion.

Protecting abortion access has been a major motivating factor for Democrats since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, helping the party add a seat to its Senate majority, avoid a red wave in the House and win key elections in the state of Kentucky. Virginia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Trump has blamed Republican defeats in the 2022 midterm elections on the Republican Party's message regarding abortion, and his strategy has largely been to avoid committing to any specific policy proposal other than saying that he supports exceptions for cases of rape, incest and life of the mother.

The former president has suggested in recent weeks that there is a growing consensus among Republicans around a federal ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, although he has not explicitly endorsed such a policy at the federal level .

Trump has been criticized by some conservatives, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, for lacking a clear anti-abortion policy agenda. But strategists say the former president is aware of the political risks associated with abortion and has significant leverage with Republican voters on the issue.

“He has carte blanche to address this issue because he's kept his promises and has the receipts with the Republican Party base, and they understand what's at stake in 2024,” a GOP strategist told The Hill.

Among the steps Trump took during his first term was banning all providers who receive Title X funds from referring people for abortions or even counseling them about abortions. His White House also announced in 2019 an extension of the so-called Mexico policy, which prohibits American aid from being paid to foreign groups that promote or practice abortion.

And Trump has repeatedly bragged about being responsible for ending Roe v. Wade thanks to the appointment of three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

It did, however, open Trump to attacks on the issue, and polls have shown that abortion is an area where voters trust Biden more than Trump. A Wall Street Journal poll of voters in swing states released Wednesday found that 45 percent of voters trust Biden more on the issue, compared to 33 percent who prefer Trump.

The Biden campaign used the Florida court ruling as a latest opening to remind voters of what Trump said about abortion. The campaign released an ad Tuesday focused specifically on Trump's comments taking credit for ending Roe v. Wade.

Coverage of the 2024 elections

Biden's campaign manager wrote in a memo hours after the court ruling that Florida was “winnable,” although Trump easily won his home state in 2020.

And Vice President Harris argued that the Florida ruling was the latest fallout from a Supreme Court ruling directly tied to Trump.

“For Donald Trump, it is not enough that more than one in three American women of childbearing age live in a state subject to a ban,” Harris said in a statement. “It is not enough that millions of American women have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. Yet if Donald Trump has his way, he will gut abortion care in every state in the country – and he intends to do just that.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4573290-florida-ruling-test-trump-abortion-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos