Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers, businesses during China visit

GUANGZHOU US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for a level playing field for American businesses and workers on Friday as she began a five-day meeting. visit to China in one of the country's main industrial and export centers.

She is expected to press senior Chinese officials on industrial overcapacity and what the United States considers to be such a situation. unfair Chinese trade practices during likely difficult negotiations on trade and other issues.

Yellen, the first cabinet official to visit China since President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November, told the governor of Guangdong province that he was important to the United States and China to have open and direct communication about areas of disagreement during a meeting. Friday.

“This includes the issue of China’s industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries fear could have global fallout,” she said.

After meeting with the governor, Yellen spoke with U.S. business leaders and answered their questions in an auditorium at a marble convention center in Guangzhou's Baiyun district.

Many U.S. business executives have told me that operating in China can be a challenge, Yellen said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China Friday afternoon.

Citing a recent House survey that found a third of U.S. companies in China say they have suffered unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen said the U.S. has seen China pursue unfair economic practices, notably by imposing barriers to access for foreign companies and taking coercive actions against American companies.

I firmly believe that this not only harms these American companies: ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here. I intend to raise these issues at meetings this week, she said in her speech.

Earlier in the day, she also met with representatives of American, European and Japanese companies to hear their concerns.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, a Chinese manufacturing and export hub that is home to telecommunications giant Huawei and BYD, China's largest electric vehicle maker. Huawei has been hit hard by U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and is at the forefront of China's efforts to become self-sufficient and become a technology leader.

There are a wide range of economic interactions between the United States and China that should not be controversial, she said in a question and answer session with Michael Hart, president of AmCham China . But, she added, there are “Chinese practices that hijack the rules of the game for American companies.”

Government subsidies and other policy support have encouraged solar panel and electric vehicle makers in China to invest in factories, building production capacity far beyond what the domestic market can absorb.

The scale of production has driven down costs and sparked a price war for green technology, a boon for consumers and efforts to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. But Western governments fear this capacity could flood their markets with cheap exports, threatening American and European jobs.

Yellen will then travel to Beijing.

Eswar Prasad, a business professor at Cornell University, expects Yellen to push Beijing to support domestic consumption and ensure fair competition in new technology sectors, particularly green energy and electric vehicles, as well as adequate market access for American companies.

“Concerns about China's attempt to export its overcapacity while taking a big step forward in these sectors will be a priority for the U.S. delegation,” he said.

China has responded to overcapacity concerns expressed by the United States and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth of China's exports of electric vehicles and solar energy was conducive to global green development and was the result of the division international labor market and market demand.

He accused the United States of interfering with free trade by restricting technology exports to China.

As for who is carrying out non-market manipulation, that is a matter for everyone to see, he said. The United States has continued to take steps to contain China's trade and technology. This is not about reducing risks, but rather about creating them.

Yellen said at the U.S. Chamber event that excess capacity is a concern shared by many across a wide range of advanced and developing countries and is not something new.

This is not an anti-China policy, but an effort to mitigate risks to the global economy, she said, if China does not adjust its policies.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, an alliance of businesses and the American Steelworkers Union, told The Associated Press before Yellens' trip that there are a limited number of expectations we should have towards the Chinese government and the way it reacts; I hope Yellen can and should say one thing: The United States is prepared to use every policy tool at its disposal to ensure that China's industrial overcapacity does not harm our economic and national security interests.

The Alliance released a report in February That said, the introduction of cheap Chinese cars to the US market could end up being an extinction-level event for the US auto sector. The U.S. automotive sector represents 3% of U.S. GDP, according to the report.

Yellen told reporters Wednesday during a refueling stop in Alaska en route to Asia that the United States would not rule out imposing tariffs to respond to China's heavily subsidized manufacturing of energy products. greens.

___

Moritsugu contributed from Beijing.