Jokowi cannot promise rice aid will last until December – Politics





Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a resident who will leave office in October, promised Thursday that rice food aid would continue until June, but said he could not guarantee the program would last until December . During a visit to Jambi on Thursday, Jokowi said he would check the funds available for the program in June before making a decision on whether to extend the rice aid. “I will check again in June with our state budget. If the budget is available, the program will continue through December. […]. If no budget is available, we will have to end it, I will be frank about that,” the president said in a speech. The Jokowi administration distributes 10 kilograms of rice to some 21,000 households every month, apparently to combat El Niño-driven rice inflation and export restrictions imposed by some countries. The program began in March 2023 and was initially expected to last a few months. It has been extended several times and is now scheduled to end in June this year, the month scheduled for the 2024 general election runoff. The rice itself comes from government reserves, which have been boosted by the import of more than 3 million tonnes of rice in 2023. This year, the government plans to import an additional 2.5 million tonnes to maintain its levels reserves. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the most important issues of the day, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters In February, the government decided to halt the distribution of rice in all parts of the country, amid widespread allegations that Jokowi's administration had deployed welfare to persuade people to vote for Prabowo Subianto, then presidential candidate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2024/04/04/jokowi-cannot-promise-rice-aid-will-last-until-december.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos