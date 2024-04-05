Connect with us

France rejects Russian offer for Ukraine peace talks

Russian and French Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Sébastien Lecornu spoke by telephone on Wednesday, with Shoigu proposing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and criticizing French plans to send troops there. Choïgu also insisted to Lecornu on possible French involvement in the March 22 terrorist attack against Crocus city hall in Moscow.

This undated photo provided Thursday January 5, 2023 by the French Army shows AMX-10 RC tanks. [AP Photo/Jeremy Bessat/Armee de Terre]

While French and Russian sources have given widely conflicting versions of this call, French officials have unambiguously rejected the Russian offer for peace talks. Supported by its NATO allies, Paris is continuing its plan to send troops to Ukraine, which can only lead to war between nuclear-armed states.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement during the phone call, there was a notable desire for dialogue on Ukraine. The starting point could be the Istanbul peace initiative.

There have been conflicting reports about what Shoigu meant by the initiative. Russian sources pointed to a proposal for peace talks made last month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting Turkey. French sources pointed to the peace deal between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey in April 2022, a deal that then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced Ukrainian officials to abandon.

Shoigu also warned Lecornu, according to Russian sources, that if Paris sent troops to Ukraine, it would create problems for France itself.

Regarding the attack on Crocus City Hall, Shoigu told Lecornu that Russian investigators had evidence of Ukrainian involvement and said: The Kiev regime does nothing without the approval of its supervisors Westerners. We hope that, in this affair, the French special services are not at the origin.

French officials immediately denied any interest in Ukraine peace talks. Shoigu was ready to resume dialogue on Ukraine, French defense officials told AFP, but France neither accepted nor offered anything on Ukraine. Although discussing a phone call he had just made to the Russian Defense Minister, the French Defense Ministry bluntly stated: The world: This call should not be seen as an attempt to reopen a channel of communication with the Russians.

However, this call was made at the urgent request of France, according to Russian and French information. Aware of the disruption that this telephone call could cause, the French Ministry of Defense warned several of its European counterparts of the call and contacted them after the end of the call, in particular to avoid attempts at Russian manipulation, The world reported.

