France rejects Russian offer for Ukraine peace talks

Russian and French Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Sébastien Lecornu spoke by telephone on Wednesday, with Shoigu proposing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and criticizing French plans to send troops there. Choïgu also insisted to Lecornu on possible French involvement in the March 22 terrorist attack against Crocus city hall in Moscow.

This undated photo provided Thursday January 5, 2023 by the French Army shows AMX-10 RC tanks. [AP Photo/Jeremy Bessat/Armee de Terre]

While French and Russian sources have given widely conflicting versions of this call, French officials have unambiguously rejected the Russian offer for peace talks. Supported by its NATO allies, Paris is continuing its plan to send troops to Ukraine, which can only lead to war between nuclear-armed states.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement during the phone call, there was a notable desire for dialogue on Ukraine. The starting point could be the Istanbul peace initiative.

There have been conflicting reports about what Shoigu meant by the initiative. Russian sources pointed to a proposal for peace talks made last month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting Turkey. French sources pointed to the peace deal between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey in April 2022, a deal that then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced Ukrainian officials to abandon.

Shoigu also warned Lecornu, according to Russian sources, that if Paris sent troops to Ukraine, it would create problems for France itself.

Regarding the attack on Crocus City Hall, Shoigu told Lecornu that Russian investigators had evidence of Ukrainian involvement and said: The Kiev regime does nothing without the approval of its supervisors Westerners. We hope that, in this affair, the French special services are not at the origin.

French officials immediately denied any interest in Ukraine peace talks. Shoigu was ready to resume dialogue on Ukraine, French defense officials told AFP, but France neither accepted nor offered anything on Ukraine. Although discussing a phone call he had just made to the Russian Defense Minister, the French Defense Ministry bluntly stated: The world: This call should not be seen as an attempt to reopen a channel of communication with the Russians.

However, this call was made at the urgent request of France, according to Russian and French information. Aware of the disruption that this telephone call could cause, the French Ministry of Defense warned several of its European counterparts of the call and contacted them after the end of the call, in particular to avoid attempts at Russian manipulation, The world reported.

The fight against terrorism is a government priority, it has nothing to do with Ukraine, French defense officials said. They highlighted the horrific attack in Moscow by ethnic Tajiks, apparently loyal to the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, which claimed 144 lives and left 551 injured.

Lecornu recalled that France is open [to] they added that exchanges with Russia on anti-terrorist operations had been intensified and declared in Shoigu that France had no information to link this attack to Ukraine.

They also said Lecornu demanded that Moscow stop any attempts to exploit the Crocus City attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry's statement confirmed that Lecornu was concerned about the political fallout from the Crocus City attack. Lecornu, he said, has consistently maintained that Ukraine and Western countries were not involved in the terrorist attack, attributing responsibility for the attack to ISIS. ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a former name for the Islamic State group.

The Shoigu-Lecornu call should be seen as a warning about the imminent danger of an escalation of the NATO-Russia war in Ukraine. This danger comes not primarily from the post-Soviet capitalist regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but from France and its NATO allies. France's rejection of Shoigu's offer of peace negotiations refutes propaganda portraying Russia as a threat to all of Europe and shows that NATO, not Moscow, is leading the war.

The French government is preparing a war with Russia behind the backs of the people, based on lies and distortions. No one in Paris revealed Lecornu's comments on Ukraine. But it's hard to believe that Lecornu called Shoigu, who is directing Russia's war in Ukraine and therefore, potentially, operations to destroy the French army, if he were to deploy there solely to discuss intelligence sharing for police work against terrorists.

However, based on official French statements alone, it appears that the main message Paris is sending to Putin is that any discussion of the Moscow terrorist attack is unacceptable.

France openly armed Islamist militias during wars launched by NATO in 2011 in Libya and Syria. However, French authorities and media downplayed these links after Islamist terrorists carried out two bloody attacks in Paris in 2015. Macron's predecessor as president, François Hollande, imposed a two-year state of emergency that suspended fundamental democratic rights and strengthened Islamophobic neofascist forces. , and led to a vast strengthening of police powers, now used to assault and imprison workers engaged in strikes or demonstrations.

Yesterday, Macron, Hollande and other French officials denounced Shoigu for suggesting a possible French link to the Moscow attack. Hollande went on public radio France Inter to call for a break in relations with Russia. He said: You have seen how Russia exploits such discussions and even suggests that France could have supported Moscow's attacks. My recommendation is: no contact with Russia.

Macron attacked Shoigus' comments, calling them bizarre and threatening during a poolside press conference for this summer's Summer Olympics. Asserting without any evidence that Russia could target the 2024 Olympics, Macron said of the Moscow attack: “It is ridiculous to say that France, that Ukraine could be behind this. But its manipulation of information is part of the war arsenal that Russia uses today.

In fact, US officials' own statements raise the question of potential NATO involvement in the Moscow attack: they immediately claimed, without any investigation, that Ukraine was not involved and blamed 'IS-K. But ISIS-K recruited many soldiers and spies from the pro-NATO Afghan regime who fought the Taliban, and who went underground when the Taliban took Kabul in 2021. The French secret services, which participated in the occupation of Afghanistan by NATO, have many contacts among them. such forces.

Even before the Kremlin has made a concrete allegation linking France to the Crocus City Hall attack, Hollande and Macron are trying to anticipate the political fallout from revelations about their ties to Ukraine and the groups Islamists. They are doubling down on their efforts to attack Russia, even if it means risking nuclear war.

This reveals the bankruptcy of the Russian capitalist regime's attempts to use its current battlefield superiority in Ukraine to negotiate a deal with the imperialist NATO powers, which it regularly calls its Western partners.

Timofei Bordachev, an official at the Valdai Club where Putin meets international financiers and politicians for talks, outlined this perspective for the pro-Kremlin news site. Vzgliad. He welcomed Shoigu's call with Lecornu, saying: In this context, it is important that Russia fully demonstrates its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, even with countries that have recently caused a scandal with their statements.

The failure of the Shoigu peace supporters shows that there is no constructive dialogue with imperialism, which does not seek dialogue, but war and world hegemony. The Putin regime, which uses a modified version of the flawed conception of peaceful coexistence with imperialism of the Stalinist regime that dissolved the Soviet Union in 1991, finds itself in an impasse. Its battlefield successes against the NATO-backed Ukrainian regime only bring it closer to open war with the NATO alliance.

The only way to end the war is to mobilize mass opposition within the working class. Polls show that 68 percent of French people, 80 percent of Germans and 90 percent of Poles are opposed to sending troops to Ukraine. This feeling must be mobilized by building an international socialist anti-war movement among the working class in NATO countries, as well as in Russia and Ukraine.