President Jokowi plans to extend rice aid until end of 2024





Jambi, NU online President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promised to provide food aid in the form of rice until June 2024. In fact, it is possible that it will be extended until the end of 2024. He conveyed this yesterday during a working visit to Bungo Regency, Jambi. “This is the fourth, it will continue the following month until June 2024,” Jokowi said based on information from the Presidential Secretariat Office, Thursday (4/4/2024). President Joko Widodo also opened the possibility of continuing food aid in the form of rice until December 2024. However, this decision cannot be implemented immediately as he is still waiting for a meeting regarding the availability of the Revenue Budget and state expenditure (APBN). “Later, we will review the APBN. If the budget allows, it will be maintained again until December,” he explained. President Jokowi emphasized that for budgetary reasons, he did not dare to make any promises before first holding a budget coordination meeting. The head of Solo state in Central Java admitted he did not want the public to be disappointed and continue to wait. But I can't promise it, because I will be able to open APBN first in June. If it is open, the budget allows it to be maintained, but if that is not possible, no. “I speak as it is,” President Jokowi emphasized. One of the food aid recipients, Asmirawati, sincerely hopes that President Jokowi's plan to increase food aid in the form of rice will continue until the end of 2024. Asmirawati felt that this help brought many benefits to her and her friends. “I hope that in the future the aid will not run out, that we will continue to receive aid,” he hoped. Asmirawati's reason is quite simple. He said that with food aid in the form of rice, the budget intended for the purchase of rice could be used for other needs. Additionally, most Bungo are rubber and palm oil producers. The rainy season causes a drop in income. “Rice in the market is increasing, we can't afford to buy it. Now we can get rice, thank God we don't buy it anymore,” he said. Jokowi also accompanied PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, National Food Agency Head Arief Prasetyo Adi, Jambi Governor Al-Haris and Regent Bungo Mashuri in this activity.

