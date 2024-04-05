Yellen in China to pressure officials on industrial subsidies

Text size





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Guangzhou, China, on Thursday to pressure Beijing over concerns that the country's industrial subsidies for green energy, cars and batteries could flood global markets with products cheap.

His second trip to China in less than a year follows a phone call this week between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in which they clashed over U.S. trade restrictions but said they hoped to stabilize relations.

Yellen's plane landed shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) in Guangzhou, where she was greeted on the tarmac by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Chinese officials.

With hours of bilateral talks planned, working meals and a boat trip to Guangzhou, the goal is to convey Washington's message to President Xi's internal decision-making circle, a Treasury official said.

Yellen also plans to speak with economic experts and the American business community in Guangzhou, a southern city emblematic of China's manufacturing powerhouse.

U.S. concerns about the competitive impact of spillovers that Chinese subsidies can create in sectors such as solar power and electric vehicles, key sectors that Washington has not ruled out erecting trade barriers to protect, will be at the top of the agenda.

Beijing's support for sectors like steel and aluminum in the past has “led to substantial overinvestment and excess capacity that Chinese companies sought to export abroad at depressed prices,” the statement said. last week the Secretary of the Treasury.

“We are now seeing excessive capacity building in 'new' industries like solar power, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries,” she warned.

A senior Treasury official told reporters that Washington was seeing a growing share of companies that cannot cover their costs at the prices at which they sell their goods and noted a growing number of anti-dumping investigations against China.

This week, the European Union announced investigations targeting two Chinese solar panel manufacturers accused of receiving subsidies.

Asked about U.S. subsidies to its clean energy industries, the Treasury official said U.S. efforts were unlikely to flood the global market, noting that the scale of Chinese subsidies was “much greater.”

Treasury Undersecretary for International Finance Jay Shambaugh told AFP in an earlier interview that the United States wants to see changes in Chinese industrial support and issues such as production targets that “exceed what the world market can bear.

In China, Yellen plans to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier He Lifeng, as well as central bank governor Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.

The talks with He will allow the two men to delve deeper into the economic situation of the two countries and address more sensitive areas such as national security issues and Beijing's alleged support for Russia's defense industrial base.

“The industry will be looking at how Chinese officials, like Vice Premier He Lifeng, respond to Yellen's messaging on export controls and overcapacity,” said Paul Triolo, associate partner for China at Albright Stonebridge Group .

But, he said: “Even if the outcome of the meetings is positive, we expect few concrete results and potentially major downsides in terms of harsh rhetoric from Beijing and pushback” on issues such as overcapacity.

Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years over hot-button issues ranging from technology and trade to human rights, as well as over the self-ruled island of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Relations have stabilized somewhat since Presidents Biden and Xi met in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a mixed success.

Yellen's visit in July 2023 helped restart dialogue after a period of heightened tensions, notably over Taiwan, and resulted in the launch of bilateral working groups on economic and financial policy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to make another visit to China in the coming weeks, a sign that both sides are returning to more regular engagements.

