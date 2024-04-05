The United States is changing its attitude towards Narendra Modi

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan, the president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda said that half of the opposition party leaders were in prison while the other half were out on bail. It is as eloquent a description as any of how the electoral field has been distorted by paralyzing the opposition.

The world took notice.

THE Stop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the eve of the general elections was first criticized by Germany And then by the United States And even the United Nations. The German reaction was immediately followed by the spokesperson for the US State Department who said that the United States was closely monitoring Kejriwal's arrest and that we encourage a fair, transparent and timely legal process for the minister in Chief Kejriwal. When India Summoned Acting Deputy US Ambassador Gloria Berbéna To protest these comments as unwarranted, the State Department not only ignored the protest, it reiterated its concerns regarding Kejriwal and intensified its critical stance by commenting on the freezing of Congressional Accounts.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar termed the US comments as outdated habits and failure to maintain the Maryada (property) of international relations. We should not comment on each other's politics, he said.

Jaishankar's reaction appeared to be double standards given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call in September 2019. This time, the Trump administration during a rally in Houston, support for Donald Trump in the race for the 2020 US presidential election. He too had crossed the same line of decorum.

US criticism of the Modi regime could be motivated by several geopolitical factors. India's refusal to unequivocally condemn him. Russia's invasion of Ukrainecontinued import of Russian oil for re-export and blowing hot and cold on Israel's war from Gaza.

Two other public incidents that appear to have upset the United States are Canadian governments charge that Indian officials were involved in the murder of its national Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the attempted murder of American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly planned by an agent of the Indian government, on American soil. Nijjar and Pannun were seen by India as supporting Khalistan terrorists.

The US decision to publicly castigate India on these issues was carefully considered. India was forced to take into account the anger of the United States. After investigation, India claimed that the attack on Pannun was the work of a rogue agent who had since been transferred, presumably from the intelligence organization he worked for. What this fails to explain is how a rogue officer, supposedly working alone, had in his possession a video of Nijjar's murder in Canada which was given to the hitman hired to kill Pannun.

This explanation is unlikely to end the U.S. Justice Department's prosecution of those involved in the attempted murder. The question will therefore remain relevant for some time. As if that were not enough, it is now claimed that India was also behind the assassination of 20 wanted terrorists in Pakistan have also surfaced, citing Indian intelligence sources.

International disapproval has already stopped the Modi government and the ruling BJP from using the incidents to boost Modi's strongman profile as the last bastion of India's national security. The image deteriorated considerably after the Chinese occupation. 1,000 km² of land claimed by India in eastern Ladakh, without firing a single shot.

This also prevented his party from using Khalistan separatism as an electoral issue.

US President Joe Biden decline India's invitation Being the chief guest at the Republic Day parade earlier this year was a sign that the United States does not want to do anything that could be construed as boosting Modi's national image. This position is quite different from that of 2019, when the United States chose not to criticize India over the Balakot strikes that took place on the eve of the last general elections in 2019.

The United States has also criticized domestic human rights violations and restriction of religious freedom in India.

The chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Abraham Cooper, was very specific in his assessment of the situation in India. October 2023 hearing: The conditions of religious freedom in India have deteriorated considerably in recent years. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Adivasis are experiencing increased attacks and intimidation. The authorities continued to repress the voices of minorities and those who defend their interests. These trends, and their implications for American foreign policy, should not be ignored.

Democrats are already at risk of losing overwhelming support American-Muslim votes in the 2024 presidential election. Exit polls from 2016 showed that 69 percent of American Muslims voted for Biden and 17% went for Trump. This time, the anger of Muslims and Arab Americans against Biden is such that the White House had to cancel the vote. Iftar he had planned for them. A lot refused to attend because it would be completely unacceptable for us to break bread with the same White House that allows the Israeli government to starve and massacre the Palestinian people in Gaza. Facilitating Modi's run for a third term will only make things worse for Biden's re-election, as the BJP government is widely seen as following anti-minority policies.

India's election campaign so far has not seen the acute religious polarization and anti-Pakistan rhetoric that has been a winning formula for the BJP. This may be because attacking the Muslim community can no longer be described as an internal Indian affair, while stoking hatred against a US-friendly regime in Islamabad will lead to diminishing benefits in the Indian-American relations.

For 10 years, the United States and Western powers courted Modi. Both because of the size of the Indian market and India's positioning as a strategic partner vis-à-vis China. In courting Modi, they ignored the democratic backsliding under his rule and the deliberate marginalization of minorities in his quest for an illiberal Hindu majority state.

Yet there appears to be a perceptible change in the air on the eve of Modi's bid for a third term.

(Bharat Bhushan is a journalist based in Delhi.)

