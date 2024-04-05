Judge Cecar of the Constitutional Court Why the role of Minister of Social Affairs Risma is minimalist in Jokowi's social assistance

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Constitutional Court (MK) Judge Daniel Yusmic Foekh questioned the lack of presence of Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed social assistance. He made this known during the hearing on the dispute over the results of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections (PHPU) at the Constitutional Court, Friday (05/04/2024).

Besides the Minister of Social Affairs, the session also featured Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendi and Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani. '

The four ministers were summoned to explain a series of social assistance programs (bansos) launched by President Jokowi. Following accusations that social assistance was a form of “cawe-cawe” by President Jokowi on candidate pair (paslon) number 2, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, winner of the 2024 presidential election according to the KPU.

“The Coordinating Minister of the PMK distributed social security, which I don't remember, and the Coordinating Minister of Economy also several times. These are the facts of the trial that were revealed,” he said .

“So here the Minister of Social Affairs plays a minimalist role. What is going on here, Miss Minister of Social Affairs? Has the DPR meeting made you invisible in the distribution of social assistance, etc.? ?, asked Daniel.

It did not stop there, he also confirmed information from the candidate pair number 01 concerning the technical modalities of distribution of social assistance.

“If I am not mistaken, candidate 01 said that the president visited the regions 24 times to provide social assistance. It comes from the candidate,” he said.

“My question is therefore the following: in the technical aspects of the distribution of social assistance, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, apart from the Minister of Social Affairs and the President , can they be involved? Because the facts of this trial are necessary for the trial because there are suspicions about the source of the welfare funds distributed by the President,” Daniel said.

Before asking this question, Daniel revealed the results of the witness's testimony in the previous trial. According to the witness of Commission VIII of the DPR RI, on November 6, 2024, there was an internal meeting of the President with several ministers.

“Well, I don’t know whether or not the meeting brought any policy changes, for example the executive order,” Daniel said.

Previously, the rare appearance of Minister of Social Affairs Risma, accompanying President Jokowi in the distribution of social assistance, was also in the spotlight.

The Palace also revealed the reasons why this happened. Particularly because of the type of social assistance distributed.

“Because of the food reserves, yes, there is Bulog and the Food Agency. So it is more about that, including checking the availability of food in each region. So those who are invited are of course related to this,” said the Special Presidential Personnel Coordinator. Ari Dwipayana at the Secretariat of the Ministry of State, Jakarta, Monday (29/1/2024).

Do not offer social assistance

Furthermore, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini said during the hearing that he had not offered the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) assistance related to the El Niño phenomenon.

Risma said this aid was not offered because she did not know whether the financial and macroeconomic conditions were adequate to distribute this aid.

“We do not propose. We do not dare to propose because we do not know the financial conditions. We do not dare because we do not know the macro conditions and problems,” he explained.

