British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to COVID-19 impact hospital in memory of today, April 5, 2020

JAKARTA Memories of today, four years ago, April 5, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition. This measure was taken because Boris' health continued to deteriorate due to contracting the corona virus (COVID-19).

Previously, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused panic across the UK. The number of COVID-19 transmissions is increasing. Even though the UK has a regional quarantine (lockdown) rule in place. No one is always safe from COVID-19. State officials like Prince Charles have also been infected.

The presence of COVID-19 has been underestimated by the world. Many countries are not too worried about the virus coming from Wuhan. International flight doors remain open. In fact, this attitude is the beginning of a disaster.

The world of panic is no joke. Corona virus transmission is spreading rapidly. The UK felt it too. The death rate from COVID-19 has increased sharply. On the other hand, this situation puts all sectors of the United Kingdom in difficulty.

Many businesses are going bankrupt and unemployment is appearing everywhere. The government has taken a position. They are trying to prepare many tactics to be able to fight the virus. They began to limit the industry space to the banking sector. Schools are also starting to close.

This condition forces schoolchildren to start adopting studies to learn at home. The holder of power also pursued unpopular policies. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to quarantine the area on March 23, 2020.

This option was chosen because COVID-19 transmission has fallen to an alarming level. Britons are urged to stay at home. They are forbidden to go out if nothing is important. The appeal is not without merit. The COVID-19 virus does not yet have a vaccine, so the estuary.

The authority also called on people infected with COVID-19 without symptoms to self-isolate at home. Meanwhile, those who are not in good condition are requested to be hospitalized.

“People are not allowed to travel, in any way, unless they really have to. Londoners should avoid social interactions unless absolutely necessary, which means they should avoid using transport network unless absolutely necessary,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, quoted by Antara, March 25, 2020.

COVID-19 knows no bounds. Those who contracted COVID-19 could be anyone. A figure like Prince Charles was forced to self-isolate because he contracted the Wuhan virus. Boris Johnson, in particular. The British Prime Minister, who often goes back and forth to resolve COVID-19 issues, also fell.

He was initially recorded as having mild symptoms of COVID-19 on 26 March 2020. The team of doctors also advised self-isolation at the Prime Minister's Residence office at Downing Street 10. However, ongoing On the road, Boris's condition worsened. Boris, critically, was then rushed to hospital on April 5, 2020.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

British citizens also prayed for Boris's recovery. Indeed, Boris's leadership is needed to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

On doctor's advice, PM was hospitalized this evening to undergo an examination. This is a precautionary measure as the Prime Minister continues to experience coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus. The Prime Minister will stay in hospital for as long as necessary,” said the spokesperson for the British Prime Minister, quoted on the Guardian website. Boris Johnson adapted to hospital with coronavirus (2020).

English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)