Trump says Israel is 'losing the PR war' and must end war in Gaza 'swiftly'





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump delivered a tough message to Israel on Thursday over its war against Hamas, urging the country to end it.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said Israel was losing the public relations war for good and called for a quick resolution to the bloodshed.

Let's end this and return to peace and stop killing people. And that's a very simple statement, Trump said. They must do it. Let's end this and let's end this quickly because we have to – you have to get back to normal and to peace.

The presumptive Republican Party nominee, who has criticized President Joe Biden for his lack of support for Israel, also appeared to question the Israeli military's tactics as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to rise. to become heavier. Since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, the Israeli army has struck the territory, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, and creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

I'm not sure I like the way they do it, because you have to have the victory. You have to win, and that takes a long time, Trump said.

He specifically criticized Israel's decision to release footage of its offensive actions. Throughout the war, the Israeli military has released videos of airstrikes and other attacks on what it describes as terrorist infrastructure.

They should not release such tapes, he said. This is why they are losing the PR war. They, Israel, are absolutely losing the PR war.

They broadcast the most heinous and horrific recordings of buildings collapsing. And people imagine that there are a lot of people in these buildings, or people in these buildings, and they don't like that, he added. They are losing the PR war. They lose big. But they must finish what they started, and they must finish it quickly, and we must continue to live.

These comments offer a stark example of Trump's attention to imagery and optics when measuring the cost of war. But they also show the similarities between Trump's positions and Biden's, even though Trump has criticized Biden's handling of the conflict, going so far as to accuse Jews who vote for Democrats of hating Israel and their religion.

Until Thursday, the Biden administration had largely supported Israeli efforts to try to remove Hamas's hold on Gaza, even as it called for a short-term ceasefire to free the hostages and increase the humanitarian aid. He had also expressed concern that the Israeli operation was isolating it on the world stage.

That concern has intensified since an Israeli airstrike this week killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers who were trying to deliver food to Palestinians, adding a new layer of complication to increasingly tense relations between Biden and Netanyahu.

In a phone call Thursday, Biden issued a stark new warning to Israel, telling Netanyahu that future U.S. support for the war depends on new measures to protect civilians and aid workers.

Biden clearly expressed the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable measures to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers, the White House said in a statement. He also told Netanyahu that an immediate ceasefire was essential and urged Israel to reach an agreement without delay.

The tougher stance comes as the administration continues to try to dissuade Israel from launching a major offensive against the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where more than a million civilians have taken refuge.

Biden had issued an unusually sharp statement after the aid workers' deaths, criticizing Israel for not doing more to protect aid workers and civilians and for refusing to allow more food into the Gaza Strip.

Trump has long considered himself the most pro-Israeli president in the country's history and often highlights his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

But Trump has also had a strained relationship with Netanyahu since leaving the White House. Although the two had been close allies for years, the former president responded with fury after the Israeli leader congratulated then-President-elect Biden for winning the 2020 election, as Trump attempted always cancel the results.

In interviews for a book about his Middle East peace efforts, Trump, according to the author, used an expletive to describe Netanyahu, accused him of disloyalty and said he believed the Israeli leader did not never really wanted to make peace.

Immediately after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Trump drew rare condemnation from his Republican rivals when he lashed out at Netanyahu, saying Israeli leaders needed to step up their game and that Netanyahu was not unprepared for the deadly incursion that killed some. 1,200 people. More than 250 people were also taken hostage.

At the time, Trump said he supported the country's efforts to crush Hamas.

Trump has also been criticized by some in Israel for comments he made last month to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom calling for a quick end to the war.

I will say that Israel has to be very careful because you are losing a lot of the world. You lose a lot of support, he warned.

___ Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Zeke Millers in Washington contributed to this report.

