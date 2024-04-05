Politics
Lok Sabha election: Modi to decide Chandigarh candidate for BJP | Chandigarh News
The Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat has become so important that the BJP election committee has now left it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide which candidate he wants to field from here.
Sources within the BJP said that when it was discussed with the party's national president as to when the nomination within the BJP should be declared, the leader said that “PM Modi would personally discuss the headquarters of Chandigarh”.
However, given the tight schedule, it was not clear when the discussion on Chandigarh seat would take place with the Prime Minister. The meeting would also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda.
The image of the BJP was badly tarnished after the Chandigarh municipal elections, in which the Supreme Court found on camera nominated councilor Anil Masih “invalidating the votes and declaring the BJP candidate as mayor”. Later, the Supreme Court had the ballot papers produced before it and counted. It was found that the votes were not invalidated or defaced and were polled in favor of AAP and Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar.
After the CJI's observations, the BJP for several days refrained from commenting on what had happened.
Another reason why Chandigarh has become an extremely hot seat is that AAP and Congress have already announced their alliance, which started in Chandigarh where the latter even won and that too with the Supreme Court declaring the candidate of alliance as “validly elected mayor”.
“Not only these two factors, especially what happened in the Chandigarh municipal elections, given the extreme factionalism within the municipal unit of the Saffron Party and the strong promotion of the fact that a “ local candidate and a new candidate be presented”, the party leaders are in a difficult situation. repaired and informed that PM Modi would personally discuss and decide the same,” a senior BJP leader said.
Sources said that even as local party leaders are pushing for a “local candidate”, conflicts and groupism within the party in Chandigarh have pushed the high command to consider the possibility of bringing in a candidate from outside. Initially, there were speculations about Chandigarh-based actress Kangana Ranaut, who was roped in from Mandi. Two cricketers were contacted but sources said they too refused to compete from Chandigarh.
Chandigarh's former BJP presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood and former Union minister Satya Pal Jain have all insisted in their own way that “a local candidate and a new candidate should be fielded”. Interestingly, the local election committee sent four names of these three people along with former mayor Sarabjit Kaur and surprisingly the name of sitting MP Kirron Kher was not there. She won against Congress leader Pawan Bansal in 2014 and 2019.
Congress also relies on Mallikarjun Kharge
With former Union ministers Pawan Bansal and Manish Tewari eyeing the Chandigarh ticket, the local Congress president has proposed a new face this time.
As no unanimity could be achieved on the candidature, the party left it to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to finalize the candidate for the Chandigarh seat.
