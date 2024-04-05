US judges reject Trump's attempt to dismiss charges in two criminal cases | Donald Trump News





Trump sought to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of election interference in Georgia and keeping classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald Trump suffered setbacks in two criminal cases against him, after US judges rejected the former president's efforts to dismiss charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

In Florida on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's attempt to have the case accusing him of mishandling secret government records thrown out.

Trump had argued that U.S. law allowed him to keep highly sensitive records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving office in 2021. He cited the Presidential Records Act, which allows former presidents to maintain personal records unrelated to their official responsibilities.

But prosecutors said he was not allowed to keep secret information related to U.S. national security, even if he considered the documents personal.

Separately, on Thursday, the judge in Georgia's election interference case rejected Trump's argument that the indictment sought to criminalize political speech protected by the First Amendment.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to free speech.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in his ruling that at this stage of trial preparation, he must consider the language of the indictment in a way that is favorable to the accusation.

Georgian prosecutors have accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a plot to illegally change the outcome of the 2020 vote in the US state.

But McAfee wrote that the charges do not suggest that Trump and the other defendants are being prosecuted simply for making false statements, but rather that they acted willfully and knowingly to harm the government.

Even basic political speech addressing matters of public concern is not immune from prosecution if it is allegedly used to promote criminal activity, the judge wrote.

Thursday's rulings mark the latest developments in ongoing efforts by Trump and his legal team to challenge the four criminal indictments against him, two of which relate to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He lost this race against current President Joe Biden.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all cases. He also accused prosecutors of leading a politically motivated witch hunt aimed at derailing his 2024 election campaign.

Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and is expected to face Biden in the November contest.

Even though the criminal charges have failed to dampen Trump's support among his Make America Great Again (MAGA) base, experts say a possible conviction in any of these cases could hurt his chances at the polls .

But it remains unclear whether a verdict will be reached before the election, and Trump's team has sought to delay many legal proceedings.

Trials in any of the four cases could create scheduling conflicts during a busy election season.

Georgian decision

Thursday's decision in Georgia echoes an earlier decision in the federal election interference case against Trump, brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in December that it is well established that the First Amendment does not protect speech used as an instrument of a crime.

Georgia Judge McAfee added in his ruling that even lawful acts involving speech protected by the First Amendment can be used to support a charge under Georgia's anti-racketeering law, which is invoked in this case.

But McAfee left open the possibility that Trump and others could raise similar arguments at the appropriate time after a factual record has been established.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, said in an email to The Associated Press (AP) that Trump and the other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee's order and will continue to weigh their options regarding First Amendment challenges.

He found it significant, however, that McAfee made it clear that he might face his challenges again later.

A spokesperson for Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis declined to comment to AP.

