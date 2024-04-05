Biden reaches out to Xi Jinping with an eye on financial stability

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Guangzhou for the first leg of a six-day visit to China on April 4, 2024.

What emerged from US President Joe Biden's phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday was their consensus that in the period since their summit in Woodside, California, in November 2023, the Relations between the United States and China are beginning to stabilize.

Both parties agreed that their the discussion was frank and constructive. Chinese analysts believe that there is a common desire between Beijing and Washington to prevent negative factors from influencing the general stability of bilateral relations.

XI proposed three fundamental principles to navigate 2024, peace must be valued; stability must be a priority; and commitments must be followed by actions.

In general, the phone call can be perceived positively. Both Xi and Biden expressed a desire to stabilize bilateral relations, manage disputes and expand cooperation, and agreed that a stable and predictable China-U.S. relationship was in their interests.interests.

Washington announced after the phone call that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would travel to China for an extended visit from April 3 to 9.THE The US Treasury Department said that it will draw on the intensive diplomacy it has engaged in to responsibly manage bilateral economic relations and advance U.S. interests.

Earlier, during a press call at the White Housea senior administration official stressed that the Biden administration has not changed its approach to China, which remains focused on the framework of investment, alignment and competition. Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, address misperceptions, and prevent unintended conflict. And this call is one way to do that.

That said, she also listed areas of cooperation in important areas where our interests coincide with counter-narcotics, AI, military-to-military communication channels and climate issues. She predicted that depending on what happened in the coming year, we were hoping there would be another in-person meeting (summit), but we don't even have much room to speculate on when that would be. which this could take place. But definitely, value that in-person meeting and the calls in between.

Yellen's six-day visit will be followed by a trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks. A call between defense ministers is also expected soon. Indeed, a constant rise in power is underway.

Biden made the call. It is conceivable that Washington, faced with multiple problems at home and abroad, needs China more than the other way around. Mired in conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, it can hardly afford a confrontation in the Taiwan Strait. Once again, the United States needs China's cooperation in important areas such as fentanyl control, climate change, artificial intelligence, green energy transition, and more. and, most importantly, financial stability.

Financial stability is a central issue. Yellen's itinerary is anchored by her extended meetings with Vice Premier He Lifeng, spread over two days. He lives was appointed head of the Central Financial Commission office last November and became the helmsman of the Chinese Communist Party's core financial and economic personnel.

Yellen is scheduled to meet with Finance Minister Lan Foan, Premier Li Qiang, Beijing Mayor Yin Yong, People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng and prominent Chinese economists.Clearly, Yellens will focus on financial stability, a crucial model of the US-China relationship.

US monetary policy is at an inflection point. Financial risks have increased and uncertainty is growing in the global market. The concern shared by investors is evident in the growing appeal of gold as a safe haven.

The global financial system is being shaken by multiple factors, such as unsustainable debt levels, geopolitical confrontation and a new era of low growth, low global investment and deglobalization. But a major factor affecting the resilience of the global financial system is current speculation about a cut in US interest rates, which would have a knock-on effect on the global economy.

Historically, US monetary easing has been a harbinger of global financial crises. As the world's largest and second largest economies, the United States and China will be in the driver's seat to deal with any global financial crisis, of which the rush to gold as a safe haven by investors is an early warning signal.

The rise in gold prices reflects as much a panic over risks surrounding the global financial system as a lack of confidence in U.S. dollar-denominated assets. The fact is that America's irresponsible monetary policy has greatly affected the international demand for dollars and dollar-denominated assets.

The scale of the crisis in the American economy cannot be hidden for long. Today, the US national debt, estimated at $34 trillion, is almost equal to the combined value of the economies of China, Germany, Japan, India and the United Kingdom.

Enter China. China's steady monetary policy has created policy space and tools in reserve for Beijing to face new challenges ahead in the global financial system, while its foreign exchange market has become more resilient.

So even if a rate cut by the Fed raises fears of continued capital outflows from the United States (as lower interest rates mean a lower rate of return on investment in dollar-denominated assets Americans), it is very likely that it would make China the preferred destination. for international capital inflows.

Belying Western hype that China was losing its appeal to foreign investors, America's biggest companies began flocking to China last month, committing to the Chinese market, announcing new investment deals and opening new stores or factories.

China can become a haven for international capital. Its economy is on an upward trend and, given the tools it has to ensure financial stability, China's foreign exchange market is expected to maintain relatively stable performance in an era of growing uncertainty in the global financial market.

Why is this so important? The heart of the matter is that as the global gold price soars, a rate-cutting cycle begins, and financial risks mount, China has more options in the management of its asset portfolios, which could affect Beijing's holding of US Treasuries.

Beijing's massive stimulus program helped the West recover from the 2008 financial crisis. With the rest of the world teetering on the brink of recession, the last thing Western policymakers want is to disrupt China, the main engine of global economic growth. They expect China to help offset the expected slowdown in other parts of the world.

But geopolitical issues come into play. The question of Taiwan and Beijing's friendly ties with Moscow top the list of controversial subjects. Biden raised concerns with Xi about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin quickly responded that other countries should not defame or attack the normal relations between China and Russia, should not undermine the legitimate rights of China and Chinese companies, and should not blame China unnecessarily and provoke confrontation between the camps.

Beijing would not have forgotten that the Obama administration had shown its gratitude a few years after the 2008 financial crisis by unveiling the pivot towards Asian strategy clip China's wings and contain its rise, a state of mind that still defines today Biden administration flight path.

Xi warned Biden from the outset that China would not stand idly by in the face of external encouragement and support for Taiwan's independence. Nor will China stand by and watch as the United States remains determined to contain China's high-tech development and deprive China of its legitimate right to development.

Biden's response was that it is in the world's interest for China to succeed.

