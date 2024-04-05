Constitutional Court judge shows welfare distribution map of Jokowi, over in Central Java









Bali – Judge Saldi Isra of the Constitutional Court (MK) showed a photo of a map or areas visited by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the distribution of social assistance (bansos) during the disputed trial of the 2024 presidential election. Saldi revealed that more social assistance has been distributed in Central Java (Central Java). “This is Madam Minister, Mr. Minister, Mr. Coordinating Minister, here is a table that lists the President's travel list because these two requests are mainly addressed to the President, because the arguments rest here,” Saldi said during of a hearing at the Constitutional Court building. , Central Jakarta, Friday (5/4/2024), reported Detik News. “So we have to ask ourselves, what was the president's consideration in choosing, for example, to visit Central Java with more visits than other places? Saldi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Saldi asked four ministers in Jokowi's cabinet directly linked to welfare to explain this matter. He also asks where the funds used by the President to distribute social assistance come from. “Still related to this map, it is roughly the allocation of funds provided by the visit of the President, namely the Coordinating Minister and the Minister, which is directly linked to the candidacy presented by the two candidates,” Saldi said. He also asked about the limited meeting held by the ministers with President Jokowi. He indicated whether there was any warning at the meeting not to carry out programs that were not in compliance with the APBN. “In the climate of the meeting which coincided with the electoral calendar, were there any warnings from the organizers of this meeting, in particular warnings linked to the sensitive nature of the electoral climate?” Saldi asked. “So, for example, someone reminds us that we must be careful not to implement an agenda that was prepared in the APBN and then translated into political activities, is there a reminder when meetings like this?” he said. Judge Daniel Yusmic Foekh also asked the same question. He asked about the minister's internal meeting with the president and Jokowi's visit to 24 regions to distribute social assistance. “Then, if I am not mistaken, yesterday, it was the candidate of couple 01 who revealed during the trial that the President went to the regions 24 times to distribute social assistance, and not that of the candidate , Sorry candidate, yes,” Daniel said. “I understood this yesterday during the trial. So my question is this: in the technical aspects of the distribution of social assistance or social assistance, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, the Minister Is the coordinator of the Economy, in addition to the Minister of Social Affairs and the President also involved?” he added. Watch the video “The Prabowo camp has no problem: a deputy summons 4 ministers: everything will be clearer“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hsa/gsp)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/berita/d-7280166/hakim-mk-tunjukkan-peta-bagi-bagi-bansos-jokowi-lebih-banyak-di-jateng The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos