Politics
Why didn't the Met hire more cops?
Conservative candidate for London mayor doesn't say everything about unspent 60 million
It's been almost a year since we heard that the Metropolitan Police Service was the only one in England and Wales that had not hired all the officers the government had given it money for by the deadline last March. It did not completely miss its objective: 3,468 new police officers were recruited. But that left him about 1,000 people short of his goal.
This deficit was seized upon by Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall and blamed on Sadiq Khan. “Have you ever wondered why we don’t see many police officers on our streets anymore? » she asks in a new video on social media, before blaming the alleged shortage on the Labor mayor. What follows is a now familiar set of hand-picked statistics to demonstrate that the failure attributed to Khan is the reason there aren't more Met street patrols, it's the reason these cherries statistics exist.
Hall's claims about crime levels and any relationship they may have to the amount of “bobbies on the ground” can be examined another day. But let's limit ourselves for now to the question of why the Met failed to attract all of the 4,557 new arrivals it was seeking.
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley addressed the issue at the time when he appeared before the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee. He highlighted cuts to officers' real salaries and the series of scandals which have damaged the Met's reputation.
Baroness Casey's scathing criticism Met standards had been published the previous month, which seems unlikely to have made Met membership more attractive. So it was no surprise that in September, when appearing at the first meeting of the London Policing Board, a monitoring body formed on Casey's advice, Rowley made the same points again.
He also spoke of being expected to return to the government the 60 million the Met would otherwise have spent on the 1,000 recruits it had failed to find.
“I could put it to very good use by recruiting police personnel,” he said. “We have too many police officers doing support tasks like human resources [human resources] because we are poorly matched as a force between staff and officers.
He said if he was allowed to spend the $60 million to employ 1,100 or 1,200 non-police officers, it would help him free 1,000 police officers from support duties and put them “on the front lines.” Perhaps “the front line” would have included more street patrols, according to Hall, which would reduce crime.
Such facts are, of course, absent from Hall's alternate reality. The same goes for Chris Philp, the Police Minister and MP for Croydon South, who makes the same accusation.
There is also no room in these Conservatives' accounts to explain why, in 2019, the Conservative government then led by Boris Johnson was prompted to provide funds for a 20,000 “increase” in police station staff in England and Wales as a whole, in the first place. This is because the numbers had fallen following the previous Conservative government's cuts to police funding, including in the Met.
This brings us to why so many Met officers spend time on non-policing tasks. This is one of the consequences of the same Boris Johnson, when he was Mayor of London, who had to find ways to adapt to the Conservative government's funding cuts which took place in March 2015. he said amounted to 500 million for the period 2013/14 to 2015/16, and rose to 800 million by 2020. This represented a total Met budget of around 3.6 billion, so a significant share.
Johnson declared to the London Assembly that the Met was on course to exceed the 500 million target and then explained that it wanted to “step up” the search for savings in areas such as “buildings” and “backroom staff”. Focusing on these areas, Johnson said, was correct and necessary in order to avoid making cuts to “front-line policing.”
Savings on buildings included the closure and sale of police stations and other operational premises. Johnson had previously, they lined up at the Ax 63 “counters,” where people could personally report a crime. – almost half of London’s total – a figure that rose to 79. By 2016, more than 20 police stations had been sold under this scheme, which Khan inherited with the same need to fill the Met's funding gap. This puts Hall's indignation over a more than 30 other closures under Khan in perspective.
Next we come to the “backstage staff,” as Johnson called them. Shortly after the Conservative-led coalition government's cuts began, the Met under Johnson made 900 civilian staff redundant. In 2012, it emerged that around 6,500 police officers under mandate were carrying out certain tasks “behind the scenes”. Johnson said in 2015 that he wanted to save more. Jenny Jones, Green Party London Assembly Member. give it to Johnson at the time, a lack of civilian manpower meant that warrant officers had to do their jobs instead.
The situation described by Rowley to the London Policing Board in September is essentially the same: an imbalance between the number of police officers employed by the Met and the number of support staff. The latter is still too low, which means that too many police officers are still doing too much of the work that should be done by support staff. He made the same point again more recently, to the police and crime committee of the Assemblyechoing a colleague's description of the Met as an “unbalanced organization” and “out of shape”.
If only the government had allowed him to spend the remaining 60 million, he couldn't spend it on recruiting new officers to do something about it. What does Susan Hall think?
Mark Rowley's comments at the London Policing Board meeting last September visible at 1:39 a.m..
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onlondon.co.uk/london-mayor-2024-why-didnt-the-met-hire-more-cops/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why didn't the Met hire more cops?
- Constitutional Court judge shows welfare distribution map of Jokowi, over in Central Java
- After her trip to India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas resumes her work on “Heads of State” in Los Angeles | Étimes
- Travis Head auditions for a place in the Indian Premier League Cricket World Cup
- Shop 17 flowy dresses that won't stick to you in the heat
- Maharashtra Narendra Modi Eknath Shinde Congress Shiv Sena ABP Investigation
- Wrestling blurs the line between sports, entertainment and politics
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Biden reaches out to Xi Jinping with an eye on financial stability
- Coucou, the casual yet elegant French restaurant, is expanding to West Hollywood
- Festival outfits and trends for the season
- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks were felt in Butte County on Thursday evening