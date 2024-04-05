Why didn't the Met hire more cops?

It's been almost a year since we heard that the Metropolitan Police Service was the only one in England and Wales that had not hired all the officers the government had given it money for by the deadline last March. It did not completely miss its objective: 3,468 new police officers were recruited. But that left him about 1,000 people short of his goal.

This deficit was seized upon by Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall and blamed on Sadiq Khan. “Have you ever wondered why we don’t see many police officers on our streets anymore? » she asks in a new video on social media, before blaming the alleged shortage on the Labor mayor. What follows is a now familiar set of hand-picked statistics to demonstrate that the failure attributed to Khan is the reason there aren't more Met street patrols, it's the reason these cherries statistics exist.

Hall's claims about crime levels and any relationship they may have to the amount of “bobbies on the ground” can be examined another day. But let's limit ourselves for now to the question of why the Met failed to attract all of the 4,557 new arrivals it was seeking.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley addressed the issue at the time when he appeared before the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee. He highlighted cuts to officers' real salaries and the series of scandals which have damaged the Met's reputation.

Baroness Casey's scathing criticism Met standards had been published the previous month, which seems unlikely to have made Met membership more attractive. So it was no surprise that in September, when appearing at the first meeting of the London Policing Board, a monitoring body formed on Casey's advice, Rowley made the same points again.

He also spoke of being expected to return to the government the 60 million the Met would otherwise have spent on the 1,000 recruits it had failed to find.

“I could put it to very good use by recruiting police personnel,” he said. “We have too many police officers doing support tasks like human resources [human resources] because we are poorly matched as a force between staff and officers.

He said if he was allowed to spend the $60 million to employ 1,100 or 1,200 non-police officers, it would help him free 1,000 police officers from support duties and put them “on the front lines.” Perhaps “the front line” would have included more street patrols, according to Hall, which would reduce crime.

Such facts are, of course, absent from Hall's alternate reality. The same goes for Chris Philp, the Police Minister and MP for Croydon South, who makes the same accusation.

There is also no room in these Conservatives' accounts to explain why, in 2019, the Conservative government then led by Boris Johnson was prompted to provide funds for a 20,000 “increase” in police station staff in England and Wales as a whole, in the first place. This is because the numbers had fallen following the previous Conservative government's cuts to police funding, including in the Met.

This brings us to why so many Met officers spend time on non-policing tasks. This is one of the consequences of the same Boris Johnson, when he was Mayor of London, who had to find ways to adapt to the Conservative government's funding cuts which took place in March 2015. he said amounted to 500 million for the period 2013/14 to 2015/16, and rose to 800 million by 2020. This represented a total Met budget of around 3.6 billion, so a significant share.

Johnson declared to the London Assembly that the Met was on course to exceed the 500 million target and then explained that it wanted to “step up” the search for savings in areas such as “buildings” and “backroom staff”. Focusing on these areas, Johnson said, was correct and necessary in order to avoid making cuts to “front-line policing.”

Savings on buildings included the closure and sale of police stations and other operational premises. Johnson had previously, they lined up at the Ax 63 “counters,” where people could personally report a crime. – almost half of London’s total – a figure that rose to 79. By 2016, more than 20 police stations had been sold under this scheme, which Khan inherited with the same need to fill the Met's funding gap. This puts Hall's indignation over a more than 30 other closures under Khan in perspective.

Next we come to the “backstage staff,” as Johnson called them. Shortly after the Conservative-led coalition government's cuts began, the Met under Johnson made 900 civilian staff redundant. In 2012, it emerged that around 6,500 police officers under mandate were carrying out certain tasks “behind the scenes”. Johnson said in 2015 that he wanted to save more. Jenny Jones, Green Party London Assembly Member. give it to Johnson at the time, a lack of civilian manpower meant that warrant officers had to do their jobs instead.

The situation described by Rowley to the London Policing Board in September is essentially the same: an imbalance between the number of police officers employed by the Met and the number of support staff. The latter is still too low, which means that too many police officers are still doing too much of the work that should be done by support staff. He made the same point again more recently, to the police and crime committee of the Assemblyechoing a colleague's description of the Met as an “unbalanced organization” and “out of shape”.

If only the government had allowed him to spend the remaining 60 million, he couldn't spend it on recruiting new officers to do something about it. What does Susan Hall think?

Mark Rowley's comments at the London Policing Board meeting last September visible at 1:39 a.m..

Related