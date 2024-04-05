BJP recruits star campaigners for Jammu; PM Modi in Udhampur on April 12





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the BJP's star campaigner in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu. Modi is expected to address a mass rally in Udhampur on April 12. The BJP has nominated incumbent MLA Jitender Singh from the constituency. Singh's main rival is Chaudhary Lal Singh, who recently joined the Congress. Jitender Singh emerged victorious in the previous two assembly elections in Udhampur, while Chaudhary had also won twice before 2014. However, in the last Lok Sabha polls, Chaudhary managed to poll only 60,000 votes, while Singh defeated former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of 160,000 votes. Observers believe Chaudhary will face a tough task, given Singh's advantage and Modi's popularity among voters in the constituency. However, he currently represents Congress' best bet. Modi's participation in the campaign has significantly boosted the morale of the BJP cadres in Jammu. Alongside him, a star list of campaigners including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister of 'Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, MP Hema Malini and party candidate Kangana Ranaut from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). ), are preparing to launch campaign next week for the two seats in Jammu region. Smriti, Hema and Kangana are expected to campaign in the second phase. J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told The Week that Modi would address a mega rally in Udhampur, much awaited by party supporters. This will be Modi's third trip to Jammu and Kashmir this year after February 20 and March 7. Observers believe that Modis' campaign for BJP candidates Singh and Jugal Kishore, who is also seeking a third term from Jammu-Reasi, will boost support for the party. Details regarding the dates and locations of the other star campaigners have not yet been finalized due to security concerns. Shah may campaign in Jammu parliamentary constituency, but nothing is confirmed for Kashmir, including Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency. Regarding the nomination of party candidates for three seats in Kashmir, the BJP parliamentary council is expected to take a decision soon. The Congress has also lined up a host of protesters, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to campaign for the party in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, a key member of the INDIA alliance, is fielding candidates for just two seats in Jammu and Kashmir – Udhampur-Doda and Jammu-Reasi – with the support of regional parties, the NC and the PDP.

