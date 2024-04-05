Politics
Janet Yellen arrives in China for bilateral economic meetings
April 4 (UPI) — secretary of the treasury Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a series of bilateral meetings until next Tuesday.
The Treasury Department Yellen said. The China visit “will build on the intensive diplomacy that (Yellen) has engaged in to responsibly manage bilateral economic relations and advance U.S. interests.”
While in China, Yellen will focus on “advancing a healthy economic relationship that provides a level playing field for American workers and businesses, and strengthening cooperation on shared challenges like illicit finance and climate change” between “the world’s two largest economies”.
“It is essential that we maintain clear lines of communication, especially when we disagree,” Yellen said. on in advance his arrival in the Asian country.
“The American people expect us to manage this relationship responsibly, and the world expects us to work together where we can,” she wrote.
Yellen was in Beijing in July where she met with Chinese economic officials where they launched joint economic and financial working groups – which will report to Yellen and another Chinese official – ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting months later with the Chinese leader.
Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes meeting in San Francisco nearly five months ago in November, amid escalating tensions between the two world powers.
Speaking to reporters in Anchorage, Alabama, the day before Wednesday, the secretary said the goal was to “continue to have an ongoing and substantive dialogue” with Beijing.
“We have spent too much time with too little communication and misunderstandings have arisen,” she said during a brief briefing. remarks to the press.
Treasury Department Points to Yellen's April 2023 speech where she “He outlined three principles guiding America’s economic relationship with (China)” that “continue to guide our engagement today.”
They added that Yellen's speech described how the United States “seeks first to ensure our national security interests as well as those of our allies and to protect human rights”, a “healthy economic relationship with the China that provides a level playing field for American workers and businesses.” and “cooperate where we can on key bilateral and global priorities.”
In meetings with Chinese officials during her visit, Treasury said Yellen would “advocate on behalf of American workers and businesses” to ensure they “are treated fairly, including by pressuring their Chinese counterparts on unfair trade practices and highlighting the global economic consequences of Chinese industrial overcapacity. “
Yellen will also work to combat illicit financing, which the department says “can lead to important progress in joint efforts against criminal activities such as drug trafficking and fraud.”
She will arrive in Guangzhou, northwest of Hong Kong in southern China, on Thursday after leaving Washington.
On Friday, Yellen will participate in a roundtable discussion with economic experts in which the group will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing China's economy.
The Treasury Secretary will then meet with Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong, followed by an event with U.S. business representatives based in China where she will deliver remarks.
Later today, she will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. On Saturday, Yellen will continue and then conclude her bilateral meetings with the deputy prime minister.
On Saturday afternoon, Yellen will leave Guangzhou for the national capital, Beijing, in northeast China.
On Sunday, Yellen will participate in a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, then with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong, followed by a meeting with prominent Chinese economists.
This afternoon, Yellen plans to meet with students and faculty at Peking University, followed by a meeting with Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.
On Monday, a meeting with former Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will take place before Yellen's bilateral meeting with People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng. Later today, Yellen will speak at a press conference to discuss her trip.
Yellen is expected to leave Beijing for Washington, DC on Tuesday and will arrive later in the evening local time.
