OPINION: The world's largest democracy is succumbing to extremist politics.





Editor's note: This story mentions potentially triggering situations, such as Islamophobia and hate crimes. This year it is election year with more than 50 countries, including the United States, going to the polls. The world's largest democracy and my home country, India, will hold its 18th Lok sabha (House of the People or lower house of parliament) next April. On 950 million registered voters are preparing to cast their ballots in an election that will stretch over more than a month. Outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term, which he will most likely win. So why does this election require global attention? In recent years, India's global influence has grown. Find his 5th position in the ranking of global GDP after the pandemic, with a GDP of 4 trillion dollars, it occupies a strong place in the 4th position when it comes to military force. Recognition of this strength is seen in the partnership between the United States, Japan and Australia with India to form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. The Quad was created to increase Western presence in the Indo-Pacific region and counter China's influence. India is now considered a booming country and the only democratic institution in proximity to China and the West. This rhetoric is evident in a 2022 statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin Today, we are able to enable the U.S. and Indian militaries to operate and coordinate more closely than ever before. The rise of cooperation between the United States and India is not only militaristic but also economic, with American companies viewing the Indian market as a lucrative business opportunity. In the United States, Indians made up the second largest number of immigrants. 2023 saw India host its first ever G20 Summit prioritizing issues such as green development, digital public infrastructure and women-led development. All these factors represent India's rise to global prominence, making the 2024 elections one of great importance. The conference will feature presenters from 17 states and 14 countries. The next national elections look favorable to outgoing President Narendra Modi. Modi defends a authoritarian nationalist a form of politics that draws on a unified Hindu cultural identity as its primary electoral base. That's a lot of foreign terms to digest, but generally speaking, we might consider him an electorally successful candidate. Indian Trump. It's his politics that is what I want to highlight to my Western audience as a matter of concern. The media construction of Indian elections in the West has mainly focused on how Indian elections were conducted and how they have always been a beacon of democracy. I see a change now with India's growing influence and the rise of authoritarian nationalist politics. Modi's policies have changed over the years. He was the Chief Minister (equivalent governor) of Gujrat for over 12 years and has now held the most powerful political post in the country for almost 10 years. It's a career spanning more than 20 years at the highest level of Indian politics. It is an immense task to summarize his policies, but his main explicit rhetoric has been that of economic development and the elimination of poverty. This explicit position hides a sinister implicit rhetoric, essential to political mobilization. Its main electoral strategy consists of creating a common enemy. The creation of a common enemy goes through a process of manufacturing a homogeneous cultural identity. To draw parallels with American politics, we might consider this homogenous identity as rhetoric that race is irrelevant or the idea of ​​not seeing race. In the Indian context, this homogeneous identity is created by appealing to all Hindus. castes and all those who identify with Hindu culture. In the political context, Hindu culture is this arbitrary idea created to oust people who do not believe in Hinduism or the principles of Hinduism. Hindutva. This implies the idea that all the good values ​​of Indian democracy and secularism lie in the fact that India is a Hindu majority country. This clearly shows the weaponization of religion to undermine the constitutional promise of unity in diversity in order to achieve electoral means. President Biden has failed to convince young, progressive voters of his merits. The militarization of religion ensures Modi's electoral success, but this success comes at a price. The price to pay is growing Islamophobia. Religious hate crimes against Muslims have increased since Modis took power in 2014. Hate crimes range from Anti-Muslim hate speech horrible collective lynching Muslims. Almost 200 million Muslims consider India their country of origin. The Modis regime has led to the marginalization of this population. Narendra Modi is complicit in these hate crimes because of his failure to condemn and profit from the rise of Islamophobia. Modi's majoritarian politics, with explicit support for a particular religion, has led to an increase in the number of citizens. Hindu extremism. Extremism in all its forms is dangerous, especially in the world's largest democracy. Even if Modi wins in 2024, I want his story to be seen as a cautionary tale for people to keep an eye out for extremism in today's world. Indeed, authoritarian extremists do not openly advocate violence or hatred against a community. They subtly infiltrate a country's political system by providing temporary economic relief like Modi with his free ration program Or toilet construction project. This gains people's trust and they eventually reveal their true agenda of extremism and hatred, visible through symptoms such as the rise in hate crimes. India is a great example of how modern democracies are heading down the path of hatred and authoritarianism. As we head towards elections this year, we must recognize our responsibility to uphold the spirit of democracy and be vigilant against extremist tendencies in our respective republics. Advait (he/they) is a first-year student studying economics and sociology.

