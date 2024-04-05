No evidence that ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned in prison: Firstpost medical report





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir should be held responsible if his wife Bushra Bibi is injured in any way.

There is no evidence that Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was poisoned while incarcerated, said her personal physician Dr Asim Yousuf, who carried out a medical examination of the country's former first lady.

Yousuf said he conducted a medical examination of Bibi and it revealed no evidence that she had been poisoned.

Both Khan and Bibi have claimed that Pakistan's former First Lady was poisoned during her incarceration earlier this year. In January, she was sentenced to 14 years in prison with her husband in the Toshakhana corruption case. Following the conviction, Khan's private residence in the Bani Gala area of ​​Islamabad was converted into a sub-jail and Bibi was incarcerated there.

Separately, a panel of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) also examined Bibi and said no evidence of poisoning was found.

2 medical tests show that Bushra Bibi was not poisoned

Bibi's personal physician, Yousuf, and four PIMS doctors conducted separate examinations and reported no signs of poisoning.

Yousuf told Geo News: “At the moment there is no evidence that Bushra Bibi was poisoned. We do not carry out any medical tests to verify the administration of a toxic substance to Bushra Bibi because no such symptoms are detected.

Yousuf was further quoted as saying that Bibi's health deteriorated after she had a meal two months ago. He said he was unaware of any real health problems until two months ago. He added that she started consuming less food around that time due to health issues.

Yousuf also said medical tests should be carried out considering his age and to check for any health problems, according to the report.

Meanwhile, ARY News reported that the PIMS panel of doctors also found that Bibi had started consuming less food due to health problems, her appetite was not normal and she was suffering from pain in her neck. stomach.

3 drops of toilet cleaner mixed with food: Bushra Bibi

Before his court appearance, Bibi told media that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed into his food the day before Shab-e-Meraj, according to Geo News. Shab-e-Meraj took place on February 8.

Bibi had said “someone” told her in prison that toilet cleaner was mixed in her food, but she refused to name the source.

“My eyes are swelling, I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” Bibi said.

Earlier this week, Khan told a hearing on Tuesday that Bibi had been poisoned and that General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, should be held responsible if she was injured, according to PTI.

Khan has been imprisoned since last year and has more than 100 cases against her. Since his ouster as Pakistan's prime minister in a vote of confidence in 2022, he has claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy by the all-powerful Pakistani military and intelligence.

