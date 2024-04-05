'10 years as an appetizer': PM Modi says 'main course' will be revealed in 3rd term | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into the Indian bloc over reported corruption cases under the Congress-led UPA government and listed the work done by the BJP-led NDA in the last decade.

Addressing a gathering in Churu, Rajasthan, PM Modi said the development work he had done over the past 10 years was just an “appetizer” and “the main course was yet to come.”

“I want to tell you that all we've done so far is just a caravan. Nowadays, when we go to big hotels to eat, they bring some appetizers first…so this that Modi has done (so far) “It’s an entry. The main course is yet to come. We must move the country forward,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the Centre's decision to carry out air and surgical strikes, PM Modi said before his government came to power, security forces were restrained from taking decisive action in the interest of security national.

“When I arrived in Churu on February 26, 2019, the country had then carried out an airstrike in Balakot. We had taught the terrorists a lesson. At that time, I had said that I will not let Mother India go tilt,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that even the enemies know that it is the 'New India' which would enter its territory to retaliate. Today, even the enemy knows that it is Modi, that it is a new India, that this new India is killing us by entering our homes. “).

Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress and its allies for seeking evidence of the Balakot airstrikes.

“When our army carried out surgical strikes and air strikes, the Congress and people of this 'Ghamandia' alliance were demanding proof. Dividing the country and insulting our army is the identity of the Congress Party,” he said. he adds.

Addressing the opposition rally at Ramlila in Delhi, he said Indian bloc leaders were campaigning not for the upcoming elections but against the crackdown on corruption.

PM Modi also asserted that the Congress and INDIA bloc have their “own interests” and have nothing to do with the welfare of the poor, Dalits and the underprivileged.

The Prime Minister reiterated his election “guarantee” and recounted his social welfare projects and how they have benefited the poor and women.

“Rajasthan is an example of how Modis guarantees have been respected. I had given the guarantee to my mothers and sisters that gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana would be made cheaper and I have fulfilled this guarantee. I had assured the young people that an investigation would be carried out against the paper leak industry in Congress (exams). This guarantee has also been fulfilled,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister took a dig at the Congress, saying the grand old party had advised its units to remain mum on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue.

“I have learned that the Congress has issued a notice and asked all its units to remain silent on the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya.” They think that if Ram's name is taken, he won't know when he becomes Ram-Ram. “(They (Congress) think that taking Lord Ram's name would decimate them),” the Prime Minister said.

(With contribution from agencies)

