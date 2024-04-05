Eid al-Fitr and Jokowi to hold open day in Jakarta





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will celebrate this year Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta. There are also plans to hold an open house, a rare opportunity for the public to meet the president and other top state officials. “If God wills, [he will celebrate Eid] in Jakarta and is scheduled for an open day. [The plan is] not yet finalized, but in Jakarta,” said Secretary of State Minister Pratikno at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday, April 5, after the inauguration ceremony of state officials. On April 3, Pratikno said that the minister of religious affairs had written to the president to perform Eid prayers in Istiqlal Mosque in the center of Jakarta, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. However, during his meeting at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base on April 3, Jokowi remained tight-lipped when asked about his Eid al-Fitr agenda. He joked with reporters that he would celebrate Eid in Indonesia. Last year, the head of state spent the Eid al-Fitr holiday with his family in his hometown of Solo, Central Java. The Ministry of Religious Affairs planned to announce the date of Eid al-Fitr 2024 after the Isbat or confirmation meeting on Tuesday, April 9. Unlike Jokowi, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin had confirmed that he would perform the annual Eid prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque as usual. He also said he would not hold an open house, but would welcome guests to his residence before leaving town at noon. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Pick: Jokowi to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Jakarta, Gibran solo

Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1853744/eid-al-fitr-jokowi-to-host-open-house-in-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos