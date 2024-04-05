Supreme Security Council welcomes counterterrorism cooperation with Iraq





ANKARA The highest security council in Trkiye welcomed recent strategic cooperation efforts with Iraq in the fight against terrorism, affirming the need to continue joint efforts in various fields for security in the region. The National Security Council (MGK), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, issued a six-item statement following a meeting of approximately two and a half hours on April 4. “[During the meeting] satisfaction was expressed regarding the strengthening of the strategic cooperation established with our Iraqi neighbor,” we can read in an article in the press release. “The importance of supporting joint and multidimensional efforts was highlighted, particularly in the areas of security, economy, energy and transportation, with a long-term approach to building a region and a future prosperous.” Trkiye and Iraq have intensified their discussions since last December to address threats posed by the PKK in Iraq's northern territories. A recent meeting bringing together the foreign and defense ministers, as well as the heads of the intelligence services of the two countries, led to the designation of the PKK as a banned organization in Iraq. “It was emphasized that there will no longer be a place for terrorist organizations and their supporters in the future of our region, and it was emphasized that all actors who encourage terrorist organizations should act with common sense and sever their links with terrorism definitively and without delay,” the statement said. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans last month to reach a comprehensive bilateral agreement during President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's planned visit to Iraq in late April, marking his first visit to Baghdad in 12 years. Fidan stressed that the agreement would encompass security, economic, agricultural and water management aspects. The MGK meeting also addressed recent attacks targeting Turkish missions and communities in Europe. “States responsible for preventing heinous attacks and punishing those responsible are reminded once again that their tolerance of terrorist organizations will sooner or later lead to the deterioration of their public order and ultimately make them targets themselves. terrorism”, we can read in another article. On March 26, PKK supporters launched an attack on the German Consulate General in Hanover. A group of individuals attempted to break the glass entrance to the consulate. No casualties were reported during the incident. Additionally, clashes broke out between PKK sympathizers and Turkish communities in Belgium, while a Turkish civil society association in France was also targeted. Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Organization (MT) neutralized a senior PKK official in Syria's Ayn al-Arab district. The operation targeted Vahide Atalay, known by her pseudonym “Sorhin ele”. Atalay, who had been designated as a priority target by MT, was allegedly actively engaged in orchestrating operational activities in Iraq and Syria. Sources revealed that Atalay held an important position within the PKK's female structure, YPJ, in Syria.

