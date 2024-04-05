Trump takes blows in two criminal cases as New York attorney general questions fraud bail: latest





Donald Trump suffered legal setbacks in his cases in Florida and Georgia on Thursday as New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted a request for more information about the company that posted the $175 million fraud bond of dollars that he placed on Monday.

In the classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon denied the Republican presidential candidates' motion to dismiss the indictment filed by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith based on the Presidential Records Act, which Mr. Trump said gave him the authority to preserve documents containing sensitive national security information. .

Judge Cannon also rejected Mr. Smith's request for a speedy decision on the jury's instructions before trial, calling the request for prosecution unprecedented and unfair.

In the Peach State election interference case, Judge Scott McAfee also rejected the candidate and his co-defendants' attempt to dismiss the indictment on free speech grounds.

And in New York, Ms. James filed a notice seeking evidence that Knight Specialty Insurance Company, which backed the bond placed by Mr. Trump on Monday, can pay if necessary.

The politician was forced to resubmit key bail documents on Thursday after they were rejected and sent back for correction due to missing information.

Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance via video at Nigel Farage's 60th birthday party. Trump was cheered by a crowd of politicians, journalists and Mr Farage's family and friends as he appeared on screen with a birthday message for the 60-year-old on Wednesday evening ( April 3). Trump said: “You are a historic figure as a prophetic leader and I know that the British people are indeed grateful for your patriotism and your service. I'm really looking forward to seeing what your next move is, it will be interesting. You're not done yet and I hope the best is yet to come, so Nigel: enjoy this day.

Joe SommerladApril 5, 2024 12:00

1712313023Truth Social: Trump releases video claiming Biden and Democrats are the party of violence

From the man who rioted at the Capitol, regularly promises bloodshed and considers migrants vermin, here's a montage of Democrats from Biden to Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters and Madonna (!) being nasty from his view.

Joe SommerladApril 5, 2024 11:30

1712311228New York attorney general questions insurer behind Trump's $175 million bail

Trump's $175 million bail in the New York civil fraud case was called into question by New York Attorney General Letitia James after she filed a notice seeking evidence that the foreign company who subscribed to it really has the money to pay.

James' office submitted a notice of exception to bond sufficiency on Thursday requesting additional evidence that Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) of California has the capital to proceed on the former president's behalf.

KSIC is not regulated by the State of New York, which means it is not authorized to issue surety bonds in the Empire State and therefore cannot obtain a certificate from the New York Department of Financial Services , which is usually part of any set of bonds.

Defendants or KSIC shall file a motion to show cause for bond within 10 days after service of this notice, otherwise the bond shall be of no effect, except that the surety shall remain liable for the bond until a new recognizance is made. given and authorized, the notice read.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the initial three-month trial that ended Feb. 16, found Trump and his fellow Trump Organization executives responsible for illegally inflating the value of the company's assets in order to to obtain favorable conditions from the lenders, has already decided to set a hearing on the matter for April 22.

Separately, James' office also contacted Judge Engoron yesterday to request that the independent monitor appointed to oversee the affairs of Trump Organizations also investigate whether the defense withheld relevant and responsive information during the trial, citing the The company's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to perjury charges last month. .

Joe SommerladApril 5, 2024 11:00

1712309428Georgia election interference case: Judge denies Trump's motion to throw out ruling on First Amendment grounds

In the Peach State, Judge Scott McAfee also rejected the candidate and his co-defendants' attempt to dismiss the indictment on free speech grounds, saying the unsubstantiated claims of fraud election that the defendants allegedly made was intended to promote criminal activity. and constitute knowingly and willfully false statements made in matters within the jurisdiction of a government agency that threaten to deceive and harm the government.

Ariana Baio also has the latest news on this subject.

Joe SommerladApril 5, 2024 10:30

1712307628Florida classified documents case: Judge rejects Trump's defense that President Records Act allowed him to hoard confidential documents

The judge overseeing the classified documents case against Trump has denied his motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which the former president says gives him the authority to preserve documents containing national security information.

In a filing Thursday afternoon, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denied Trump's request to dismiss the case, saying the charges made no reference to the Presidential Records Act and that it did not provide a pretrial basis for dismissing the case.

The PRA, a 1978 law, requires presidents to return official records, notes and documents to the government when they leave office, but allows them to keep their personal documents.

The former president has often invoked the PRA to declare his innocence in the matter, saying he made documents, even those containing national security information, personal when he took them to his residence in Mar-a -Lago in Florida after leaving the White House in 2021. .

Federal prosecutors rejected that argument, saying it was a misinterpretation of the PRA.

Here's more from Ariana Baio.

Joe SommerladApril 5, 2024 10:00

