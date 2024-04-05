Foreign Ministry 'insensitive' to loss of code, lawyer Salman Safdar tells IHC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A lawyer representing former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday raised concerns over the handling of the figure case, alleging that the foreign ministry was apparently not bothered by the disappearance of the documents, although he was the guardian, and that the Ministry of the Interior had diverted the matter for no reason.

Presenting his arguments before a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, lawyer Salman Safdar sought suspension of the sentences of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshis in the encryption case.

However, the bench rejected the request, opting instead for a speedy decision on their appeals.

Mr. Khan is accused of misusing the code of a confidential diplomatic communication for political purposes and endangering national security by disclosing and misplacing it. Mr. Safdar said the code still exists in the archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that its transcribed version has been shared with eight people.

Mr Safdar said the Foreign Office had sent a copy of the code to Azam Khan, the principal secretary to then Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mr Azam alleged that he gave a copy to Mr Khan, who did not return it. The lawyer said this may have been negligence and not a crime, adding that Mr Khan could not be convicted for simple negligence.

He said that when the code went missing, the Foreign Office showed no concern and sent no letter to the Prime Minister's office.

He said that when the Prime Minister's Office informed the Foreign Office that its copy of the figure was missing, the Foreign Minister responded that a copy of this confidential document could not be issued and advised staff of the Prime Minister's office to try to find the figure.

Mr. Safdar also pointed out that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had issued a notice to Mr. Khan seven months after receiving the code, while the former prime minister could have kept it for a year.

Justice Aurangzeb noted that if Azam Khan was the only witness to the handing over of the copy of the cipher to Mr Khan, in case his testimony was excluded, there would be no evidence that the cipher was misplaced in the custody of the former prime minister.

The judge also asked under what law the copy of the cipher could be kept for a year. Mr. Safdar responded that the prosecution had taken this position during the first hearings.

When the court asked how long it would take the council to conclude the arguments, the former prime minister's lawyer replied that it would do so by the next session.

The court set the next hearing for April 16.

Published in Dawn, April 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1825788/foreign-ministry-unmoved-by-ciphers-loss-lawyer-tells-ihc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos