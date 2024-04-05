I am from the soil, PM Modi said at a rally in Churu, Rajasthan. Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his Saugandh mujhe mitti ki (I make a vow by the soil of this country) appeal of February 2019, while campaigning in Rajasthan's Churu region for the upcoming Lok elections Sabha. PM Narendra Modi at Rajasthan Churu (PTI) Yeah naya Bharat hai, yeah ghar main ghuske marega (this is the new India, we will eliminate terrorists on our enemy’s soil),” PM Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had struck a Jaish terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan, twelve days after 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Incidentally, on the day of the IAF retaliation, the Prime Minister was in Churu, campaigning for that year's general elections, which he and his party, the BJP, would go on to win. Meanwhile, at his rally on Friday, the Prime Minister once again expressed confidence in his ability to win a third consecutive term and hinted at major decisions during the third term. Everything that has been done in the last ten years is just a trailer and serves as an appetizer. The main course is still to come, he noted. PM Modi also led the crowd in chanting ab ki baar, 400 paar (this time we will win more than 400 seats). The BJP has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and more than 400 with its allies. From Churu, the saffron party has fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhahjharia. Rejected, his two-term MP, Rahul Kaswan, joined the Congress and will now contest against his former party. In the previous Lok Sabha polls of 2019, the BJP had won 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, while one seat went to its then ally Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). This time, however, Beniwal's RLP is allied with the Congress and he will contest from Nagaur, which he won five years ago.

