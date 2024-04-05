Imran appoints 4 new focal points





ISLAMABAD – Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday appointed four new focal points, tasked with finalizing the names of those allowed to meet the former prime minister in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi , removing the names of party leaders Sher Afzal Marwat. and Umair Khan Niazi.

The total number of focal points now stands at five, with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan retaining his post in this capacity. Gohar made the announcement regarding the appointment of new focal points approved by Khan himself. Besides Gohar, other party leaders among the list of focal persons included Senator Shibli Faraz, PTI General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Senator Ali Zafar and Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

Late last month, Khan had appointed three people to organize his meetings with lawyers, family members and party leaders following an agreement with the prison director on standard operating procedures (SOPs). regarding visits. The three focal people were Gohar, Marwat and Umair. However, former Prime Minister Khan removed the names of two party leaders on the recommendations of the PTI central committee,

In its last meeting, the central committee had criticized Marwat and Umair for not conveying Khan's message clearly to the party. Participants felt that the two MPs met the former prime minister in prison most of the time, unlike others, but that the party was not receiving messages that Khan was properly challenging it during policy decisions. The party faced this problem while distributing tickets for the upcoming by-elections.

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday expressed his displeasure when PTI senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee met him in jail along with other party leaders. “That you (Nyazee) have not separated from us,” Khan was quoted as saying during the meeting. Senator Nyazee, a former close aide of ex-Prime Minister Khan, had left the PTI after the incidents of violence on May 9. Other PTI leaders who held a meeting with Khan included Omar Ayub, Senator Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Panjutha and Shah Farman. The imprisoned leader met some of these leaders after a long time. Official PTI sources informed that Khan was no longer speaking to Senator Nyazee and had not even discussed political strategy with other party leaders in his presence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/05-Apr-2024/imran-appoints-4-new-focal-persons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos