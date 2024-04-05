Abu Dhabi's top bank plans to invest in Turkey abroad





(Bloomberg) — First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is exploring potential acquisition targets in Turkey, including Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS, as Emirati lenders seek overseas growth opportunities, according to people with knowledge the subject. Most read on Bloomberg FAB, as the UAE's largest lender is known, has held preliminary exploratory discussions with the owners of several Turkish banks, the sources said. For several months, it has been evaluating the possibility of acquiring Yapi Kredi, currently valued at 241.6 billion lire ($7.6 billion), according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. . Deliberations are still at a preliminary stage and there is no certainty that FAB will ultimately reach an agreement, the sources said. Representatives of FAB and Yapi Kredi declined to comment. As an investment holding company, we can evaluate alternatives regarding our portfolio at any time and engage in discussions with relevant parties if necessary, the majority owner of the Turkish lenders, Koc Holding AS, said in a statement to the stock exchange . Koc said he was responding to investors' questions about an unspecified report that a Middle Eastern bank was exploring acquisition targets in Turkey. Shares of Yapi Kredi rose 9.4% to their highest level on record. Kocs shares rose as much as 8% before paring gains to 2% at 12:32 p.m. in Istanbul. FAB is the latest UAE lender to express interest in Turkish assets following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's tour of the Middle East Gulf region in July to boost investment in Turkey's $1.1 trillion economy. dollars. Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, announced in September that it had acquired a 20% stake in Turkey's TOM group of companies. The story continues During Erdogan's trip last year, the United Arab Emirates pledged more than $50 billion to support Turkey after years of animosity between the two countries due to political differences. Erdogan has sought to renew ties with petrostates in a bid to attract the billions of dollars he needs to clean up Turkey's finances. Read more: Turkey secures $51 billion in economic support from UAE With a valuation of $40 billion, FAB is worth more than five times that of Istanbul's Yapi Kredi. The Emirati lender has made several attempts to acquire a lender outside the region in search of growth. Last year, it was considering a bid of up to $35 billion for Britain's Standard Chartered Plc and had attempted to buy Egypt's largest investment bank in 2022. A deal in Turkey could easily be upended by the country's uncertain macroeconomic environment, according to one of the people familiar with FAB's thinking. The country's central bank has opted for a tighter monetary policy in recent months, imposing restrictions on consumption which represents more than half of gross domestic product. Yapi Kredi, Turkey's seventh-largest lender by assets, is part of the country's largest business and industrial group, Koc Holding. With a population of more than 85 million, Gulf lenders view Turkey as a promising market to expand into given its geographic proximity and familiarity with the domestic banking system. –With help from Ercan Ersoy, Beril Akman, Patrick Sykes and Asli Kandemir. (Adds Koc's statement to fourth paragraph, updates shares to fifth.) Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

