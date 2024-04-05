New rule strengthening federal job protections could thwart Trump's promises to remake government





WASHINGTON (AP) The government's top human resources agency issued a new rule Thursday making it harder to lay off thousands of federal employees, hoping to thwart former President Donald Trump's promises to radically reshape the workforce along ideological lines if he wins back the White House in November.

Office of Personnel Management regulations will prohibit career civil servants from being reclassified as political appointees or other at-will workers, who are more easily fired from their jobs.

This follows Annex F, an executive order issued by Trump in 2020 that sought to allow the reclassification of tens of thousands of the 2.2 million federal employees and thereby reduce their job security protections.

President Joe Biden canceled Schedule F upon taking office. But if Trump were to revive it during a second administration, he could significantly increase the number of roughly 4,000 federal employees who are considered political appointees and who typically change with each new president.

Biden called the rule “a step toward combatting corruption and partisan interference to ensure that public officials can focus on the most important job at hand: serving the American people.”

The potential effects of this change are far-reaching, as it is unclear how many federal employees may have been affected by Annex F. The National Union of Treasury Employees used freedom of information requests to obtain documents suggesting that workers such as office managers and human resources and cybersecurity specialists may have been among those likely to be killed. 'be reclassified.

The new rule aims to counter a future Schedule F order by specifying procedural requirements for reclassifying federal employees and clarifying that civil service protections earned by employees cannot be removed, regardless of the type of 'job. It also makes clear that decision-making classifications apply to non-career political appointments.

Government groups and activists welcomed the change. They view strengthening protections for federal workers as a top priority, given that replacing existing government employees with new, more conservative alternatives is a key part of a plan led by former Trump administration officials and the Heritage Foundation think tank, known as Project 2025.

It calls for controlling and potentially firing large numbers of federal officials and recruiting conservative replacements to eliminate what top Republicans have long decried as a deep government bureaucracy.

Doreen Greenwald, president of the Treasury union, said the new rule will now make it much harder for any president to arbitrarily fire nonpartisan professionals who work in our federal agencies just to make room for hand-picked partisan loyalists .

But Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, countered that it was another example of the Biden administration's efforts to shield the federal workforce from accountability .

The Biden administration's rule will further undermine Americans' trust in their government because it allows underperforming federal workers and those who attempt to thwart the policies of a duly elected president to remain entrenched in the federal bureaucracy, a Comer said in a statement.

He also promised that his committee would continue to exercise rigorous oversight of the federal workforce” while exploring legislation “to make the unelected and unaccountable federal workforce more accountable.”

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, who led a coalition of nearly 30 advocacy organizations supporting the rule, called it an extraordinarily strong counterattack to the well-resourced anti-democratic groups behind Plan 2025.

It’s not a far-fetched question, although it can sometimes be presented that way,” Perryman said. This is truly fundamental to ensuring that the government responds to the needs of the population and, for us, that is democracy.

At 237 pages long, the rule is published in the Federal Register and is expected to officially go into effect next month.

The Office of Personnel Management first proposed the changes last November, then reviewed and responded to more than 4,000 public comments on them. Leaders of some major conservative organizations opposed the rule, but about two-thirds of the comments were in favor.

If Trump wins another term, his administration could direct the Office of Personnel Management to develop new rules. But the process takes months and requires detailed explanations of why the new regulations would be improvements, potentially allowing legal challenges by opponents.

Rob Shriver, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management, said the new rule ensures that federal employee protections cannot be erased through a technical and HR process,” which he said: “Appendix F was trying to do it.

This rule is intended to ensure that the American public can continue to rely on federal workers to apply their skills and expertise in doing their jobs, regardless of their personal political beliefs, Shriver said on a call with journalists.

He noted that 85 percent of federal workers are based outside of the Washington region and are our friends, neighbors and family members, dedicated to serving the American people, not political agendas.

