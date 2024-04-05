'PM Narendra Modi is disappointed but Nitin Gadkari helped': Himachal Congress leader





Himachal Pradesh Congress chief claimed that Nitin Gadkari helped the state during the monsoon disaster. Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not help during Himachal Pradesh's worst monsoon disaster, but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari resolved most of the problems related to the state's national highways, said today today state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. “Himachal faced the worst ever natural disaster during the monsoons, but no special financial assistance was provided by the Centre. The state government itself gave a package of Rs 4,500 crore to help those affected. This issue would be raised during the elections,” she said. “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him for financial assistance for disaster relief. He said your chief minister also met me and would do everything possible. I hoped that this announcement would come, but I was disappointed,” said Ms. Singh, chair of the session. The MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, told Press Trust of India. However, she said Union Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was very helpful. Ms Singh, who had earlier claimed that workers were demoralized, today said: “Congress workers are active and fully prepared for the elections and the party will win all Lok Sabha seats and Assembly by-elections in Himachal.” “We have won the parliamentary elections and will win the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections because of the strength of our workers who would go door to door and talk about the government's achievements,” said Pratibha Singh, wife of the former chief minister Virbhadra. Singh and Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh's mother said. Earlier, Pratibha Singh had refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections, saying the situation on the ground was “not favourable” and Congress workers were discouraged. However, later, she softened when the BJP announced Kangana Ranaut as its candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and said that she would follow the instructions of the Congress central leadership. She also maintained that the people want a member of Virbhadra's family to contest this election. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

