Judge denies Donald Trump's motion to dismiss Georgia election charges

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo and former Federal Prosecutor Katie Cherkasky discuss racial comments by Fulton County, Ga. DA Fani Willis and the gag order imposed on former President Trump in his secret money affair.

A Georgia judge has denied former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss his 2020 election interference indictment on grounds of protecting the First Amendment.

“After reviewing the detailed brief, counsel's arguments, and the indictment, the Court finds that these vital constitutional protections do not cover the State's alleged actions and statements. The laws themselves do not violate either more visibly the First Amendment,” the Fulton County superior said. Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Thursday.

“They contend that these prosecutions violate First Amendment protections regarding speech and political activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress with respect to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the charges brought against them are too broad,” he said.

McAfee said that after interpreting the terms of the indictment “liberally in favor of the State, as is required at this pre-trial stage, the Court finds that the expressions and speeches of the defendants would have been made in the course of criminal activity and constitute knowingly and willfully false statements. in matters within the jurisdiction of a government agency that threaten to deceive and harm the government.

GEORGIA JUDGE ALLOWS TRUMP AND CO-DEFENDANTS TO APPEAL FANI WILLIS DISQUALIFICATION DECISION

Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, left, and former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Last week, Steve Sadow, a lawyer for the former president and presumptive GOP nominee, argued that his client's challenges to the 2020 election results were protected by the First Amendment.

“There is nothing alleged against President Trump that is not political speech,” he said.

But McAfee said in his Thursday order that “[e]Even basic political speeches addressing matters of public concern are not immune from prosecution if they are allegedly used to promote criminal activity.

TRUMP GEORGIA CASE: FIVE MAIN TAKEAWAYS FROM JUDGES' ORDER GIVING DA FANI WILLIS AN ULTIMATUM

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“The defense has not presented, and the Court is unable to find, any authority that the alleged speech and conduct constitutes protected political speech,” he added.

Notably, the judge appeared to indicate that he had not completely closed the door on First Amendment challenges, indicating that similar challenges could be made once a factual record was established.

“Without precluding the possibility of raising similar challenges at the appropriate time after a factual record has been established, Defendants' motions on First Amendment grounds are denied,” he said.

Sadow, in a statement following the ruling, said: “President Trump and the other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee's order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding First Amendment challenges.”

FANI WILLIS SAYS SHE'S THE ONLY DA IN THE US WITH ENOUGH COURAGE TO SUITE TRUMP

Judge Scott McAfee presides at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on February 15. (Alyssa Pointer, Getty Images)

“It is significant that the court's decision is without prejudice, because it makes clear that defendants were not precluded from re-raising their challenges as applied at the appropriate time after a factual record was established,” he said. he added.

Trump was indicted in August on charges that include the Georgia RICO Act, the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; solicitation of violation of oath by a public official; conspiracy to impersonate a public official; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; and filing false documents.

In March, Judge McAfee dismissed six of the charges against Trump and his co-defendants, saying the state failed to provide sufficient detail for six counts of “solicitation of violation of oath by a public official.”

A trial date has not yet been set.

