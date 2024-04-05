Dinner with Donald Trump for $800,000





Billionaire donors will be asked to fork out more than $800,000 ($630,000) for a place at Donald Trump's dinner table this weekend, as the former president steps up his fundraising war with Joe Biden.

Mr Trump hopes to raise $43 million from Saturday's event in Palm Beach after making personal phone calls to rally wealthier Republicans.

That figure would eclipse the $26 million his Democratic rival raised at his New York event with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, dubbed the most successful political fundraiser in American history.

Melania Trump, who has been notably absent from her husband's campaign so far, will be present this weekend at the event, which will be held at the Florida home of hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. worth $110 million.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's former political opponents Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum are featured as special guests.

Donors can shell out $814,600 for president-level tickets to the inaugural leaders' dinner, the first major fundraiser since Mr. Trump clinched the GOP nomination.

The fee entitles guests to a seat at Mr. Trump's table, as well as a reception, photo opportunity and a personalized copy of Mr. Trump's coffee table book, Our Journey Together.

Others may pay $250,000 for a ticket to the host committee, which doesn't include the chance to break bread with the former president.

Mr. Paulson, who is reportedly in the running to become Mr. Trump's Treasury secretary, said last month that the event had already raised $33 million from a wide range of donors.

The dinner is relatively small in nature and we are almost at our limit, he said.

The announced figure of $43 million was largely reached thanks to Mr. Trump picking up the phone to ask peer-to-peer questions, according to the American news site Axios.

The list of 38 co-chairs at the dinner indicates that Mr. Trump has succeeded in rallying donors who had previously cooled to his political ambitions.

