'PM Modi sleeps after taking opium': Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge mocks Chinese 'entry' into India

Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the China-India border issue. Kharge accused the Prime Minister of “sleeping” after taking “opium” as China entered Indian territory.

“Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I won't be afraid.' If you're not afraid, then why did you leave a lot of our land for China? They come in and you sleep .Did you take sleeping pills? Did they take opium in the fields of Rajasthan,” the Congress MP said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress this week launched a nationwide door-to-door campaign during which the party will distribute 'guarantee cards' that list 25 party guarantees. Also, on Friday, top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress gave 25 guarantees under 'Yuva Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay' and 'Bhagidari Nyay'.

Congress 25 guarantees:

Under the 'Yuva Nyay', 30 lakh pending government posts in various central government departments will be filled if they come to power. Graduates will benefit from an apprenticeship with a guarantee of 1 lakh in the first year. The party has promised to pass laws to prevent paper leaks. The party, if it comes to power, will create a corpus fund of 5,000 crores for youth entrepreneurship.

Under the Naari Nyay, a woman from a poor family will receive help from 1 lakh per year. The party has pledged to reserve 50% jobs for women in the government sector.

Under Kisan Nyay, a legal guarantee will be provided for the minimum support price, which will be fixed in accordance with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The Congress party said the money transfer would be made within 30 days in case of crop damage.

Under the Bhagidhari Nyay, the 50% cap on reservations will be removed through a constitutional amendment.

Published: April 05, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

