Erdogan's power slips away after local elections in Türkiye

Turkey's political landscape is in the midst of a transformation and the results of last weekend's local elections could herald significant changes in the country's power dynamics.

The significant defeat of the conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Turkey's local elections on March 31 demonstrates a clear desire for change among the Turkish electorate.

The AKP's failure to win in key cities like Istanbul and Ankara, which the opposition has held since 2019 and which were bitterly contested on Sunday, as well as other major cities, highlights a trend of declining influence of the AKP at the urban level, where a significant part of the country's population and economic activity are concentrated.

This could mean the beginning of the end for Erdogan, as he no longer controls the Turkish economy and the consequences of inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira significantly affect Turks.

35 against 24, Turkey has new local leadership

After the results of the municipal elections, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Turkish president's main opponent and potential presidential candidate, successfully retained his seat, achieving a victory in the country's largest city, which has more than of 16 million inhabitants.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won victories in all major cities across the country, including winning mayors in 35 cities in the northern, western and southern provinces.

On the other hand, the ruling party only obtained 24 town halls in the central part of Turkey, which constitutes a significant setback. All this comes just nine months after Erdogan was re-elected as president.

The opposition's successes in major cities, including traditional AKP strongholds like Izmir, Bursa, Antalya, Adana and again Izmir, as well as notable achievements in other cities, reflect not only a desire to political alternative, but also a vote of censure against the AKP. management of Turkey's economic, social and political challenges. These challenges include rising inflation, unemployment, restrictions on press and expression freedoms, and concerns about human rights and democracy.

The reorientation of the Turkish electorate towards the more secular and pro-Western CHP, under the temporary leadership of Ozgr Ozel, signifies a potential paradigm shift in Turkish politics. This trend is not only a nostalgic vote for the principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, but also a reaction to the governance of the current administration. Kemal Kilicdaroglu's impressive performance in last year's presidential election, with nearly 48 percent of the vote, reflects a growing appetite for a more balanced and open approach to Turkey's domestic and foreign policy.

This renewed support for the CHP and its values ​​is seen as a demand from the electorate for more democracy, respect for human rights and a stronger rule of law. It may also indicate a desire for improved and more stable relations with Western entities, notably the European Union and the United States, contrasting with the increasingly autocratic and east-oriented foreign policy of the Erdogan administration.

A turning point for Erdogan?

Erdogan's statement, calling the results a “turning point” and pledging to rectify mistakes, appeared to acknowledge public discontent.

However, the extent and manner in which he plans to implement these corrections remains unclear, especially since he has announced that this will be his last presidential term, at least according to current Turkish law.

Additionally, Erdogan lacks the two-thirds majority in the Turkish parliament needed to amend the constitution and potentially secure another term or more.

Speculation over Erdogan's succession and the potential candidacy of his son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, in the upcoming presidential election introduces a new layer of uncertainty on the Turkish political scene.

Bayraktar, renowned for its contributions to the defense industry, notably the development of the Bayraktar drones, which have become indispensable to kyiv in its defense against Russia, could mean a continuation of Erdogan's foreign policy. However, as a considerably younger politician, he could also bring a change in style and approach.

Turkey's political landscape is in the midst of a transformation and the results of local elections could herald significant changes in the country's power dynamics.

This period could see a reconfiguration of political alliances, the rise of new leaders and a redefinition of national priorities. Yet many Turks still cannot envisage their politics without the iron fist of Erdogan, under which the country has been for more than 20 years.

At the same time, these changes could have profound implications not only for Turkey's domestic politics, but also for its international position and role, particularly vis-à-vis NATO, the European Union and its neighbors. regional regions such as Ukraine and Russia. Such changes could even have an impact on the war in Ukraine to some extent.

Istanbul and Ankara remain strong bastions of the party founded by Atatürk

The victories of Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yava in Ankara, echoing those of 2019, highlight an important shift in Turkey's political landscape, signaling a shift in voters' preferences toward the opposition.

These results, which reflect major setbacks for Erdogan's party in Turkey's largest cities, can be seen as a wake-up call for the AKP and a clear mandate for change from the population.

The loss of control over key cities, particularly Istanbul and Ankara, is not only symbolic, given their central role in the country's economy and culture, but it also carries important practical implications. These cities are crucial to their political and economic influence, and their control provides the opposition with a powerful platform to advance its agenda and challenge government policies.

Remember that Erdogan's rise to power and resulting political influence began with his victory as mayor of Istanbul in 1994. That is why the mayoralty of the largest and most populated country is considered a springboard. Ekrem Imamoglu is expected to exceed the expectations of voters across the country in the upcoming 2028 presidential elections, potentially becoming Turkey's new “sultan.”

This article was co-authored by Bogdan Cozma, research assistant at the Black Sea Trust of the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).

Unlike many news and information platforms, Emerging Europe is free to read and always will be. There is no paywall here. We are independent and do not affiliate with or represent any political party or commercial organization. We want the best for emerging Europe, no more, no less. Your support will help us continue to raise awareness of this magnificent region.

You can contribute here. THANKS.