Michigan's police union should be ashamed of supporting Trump





On Tuesday, the 12,000-member Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) disgraced itself by endorsing Donald Trump for president. At a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Trump supporters cheered as uniformed officers flanked the former president who faces dozens of criminal charges in four different indictments and has already been convicted responsible for sexual abuse. The spectacle of police supporting a man charged in two states and two federal jurisdictions raises the question: What exactly are they endorsing?

POAM President Jim Tignanelli noted that his group first supported Trump in the 2016 election. Amid a rapidly changing political landscape, he argued, it is imperative that organizations law enforcement representatives support candidates who prioritize the safety, security, and well-being of communities. I'm not a big fan of police involvement in politically partisan activities, but since Tignanelli wants to go there, let's try to understand what he meant.

Supporting a man who calls migrants animals and has been convicted of sexual assault is anathema to the law enforcement mission.

Perhaps, since Trump used the event to focus on border security, the police representative could have been referring to the perception that undocumented migrants are causing a wave of violent crimes from coast to coast. That’s certainly the picture Trump was painting. The former president called undocumented migrants animals and blamed President Joe Biden for a bloodbath at the southern border.

Except that’s not what the facts tell us. Law enforcement is supposed to be about gathering facts to use as evidence. The facts, convenient or not, tell us that crime rates are falling in cities that receive the most migrants. An NBC News review of available crime data for 2024 in cities targeted by Texas' Operation Lone Star, which ships or transports migrants from the border to major cities in the interior, shows that crime levels global figures decline in the cities which have received the most migrants. The truth is that violent crime continues to decline across the country.

Perhaps the POAM leader was referring to the more local and tragic murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia by her boyfriend, Brandon Ortiz-Vite. The man, who entered the United States as a child, confessed to killing Garcia and dumping her body near a Grand Rapids road. At Tuesday's event, Trump correctly claimed that Ortiz-Vite was deported under his administration. But his claim that Ortiz-Vite re-entered the country under Biden's watch, implying that Biden is responsible for the killing, could not be corroborated by immigration officials who noted that the date and the location was unknown. Facts should matter to those who enforce the law.

It is important to note that while the officers listened, Trump claimed to have spoken with members of Garcia's family. In fact, Garcia's sister told reporters that Trump had not spoken to any family members. It's pretty shocking that he said he talked with us… misinforming people on live television, Marvi Garcia said in an interview with NBC affiliate WOOD-TV. That Trump would lie on television is not surprising, but that doesn't make his politicization of an ongoing homicide investigation any less disturbing.

Tiagnelli and POAM leaders could argue that Trump enjoys the support of police across the country. Tell it to the U.S. Capitol Police union, which counted 140 officers injured during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump considers the criminals who attacked these officers hostages, whom he pledges to be released if he wins the presidency again.

Hate and division do not have to disguise themselves in police uniforms.

In a statement before Tuesday's rally, Biden-Harris 2024 Michigan communications director Alyssa Bradley said: Donald Trump will come to Grand Rapids where he is expected to once again attempt to politicize a tragedy and sow hatred and division to hide its own record of failing Michiganders.

Now, Trump and his short-sighted colleagues in Michigan law enforcement have also politicized the police. I say myopic because supporting a man who calls migrants animals and has been convicted of sexual assault is anathema to the law enforcement mission. Will rape victims report their crimes to police departments that support Trump? Will migrants beaten because of the color of their skin report their incident to a sheriff who supports Trump's values?

Hate and division are Trump's bread and butter, but hate and division don't have to disguise themselves in police uniforms. Tignanelli said he hopes that in the future, with leaders like Trump, honor will be restored to the law enforcement profession. But supporting a man who opposes the rule of law and uses officers as props is the furthest thing from honorable.

